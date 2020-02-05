Global Photomedicine Technology  Market 2018-2023 by Market Share, Vendors, Growth Rate, Analysis, Product Type, Revenue

Photomedicine Technology market analysis report contains all systematic and geometric brief about market overview, growth, demand and forecast research with penetrating overview and solution in the complex world of Photomedicine Technology industry. The Photomedicine Technology Market to grow at important Compound Annual Growth Rate of 4.3% during the forecast period 2018-2023.

Photomedicine Technology Market Report Segmented by Regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa, Rest of World (ROW). This Photomedicine Technology market research report focuses on the Key Manufacturers Profiles in Detail with Granular Analysis of the Market Share, Production Technology, Market Entry Strategies, Revenue Forecasts and Regional Analysis of the Market.

Key Developments in the Photomedicine Technology Market:

February 2018: Photomedics and the Forsyth Institute has developed an intraoral light device with proven ability to reduce the number of potentially pathogenic bacteria in the mouth that can cause gum disease and bad breath.

September 2017: Kyocera Corporation with the University of Tsukuba is developing Artificial Intelligence (AI) based image recognition for eHealth applications for diagnosing melanoma and other skin diseases by analyzing digital images of a patientâs skin. Top Manufacturers: Alma Lasers, Beurer GmbH, Biolitec AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Lumenis Lume, Photomedex, Inc., Quantel Medical, Inc., Thor Photomedicine Ltd, Verilux, Inc.. Photomedicine Technology Market Dynamics

Drivers

– Increasing Adoption of Advanced Laser-Based Treatments

– Increased Awareness for Aesthetics

– High Incidences of Skin Problems Such as Neonatal Jaundice, Acne, Psoriasis

Restraints

– Safety Issues Related to Photomedicine Devices

– High Cost of Photomedicine Procedures

Opportunities