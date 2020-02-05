Global Respiratory Tract Infection Market- Trends, Price, Share and Growth Rate from 2019 to 2025

Infinium Global Research has added a new report on “Respiratory Tract Infection Market (Drugs – Antibiotics, Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs, Nasal Decongestants, Cough Suppressants, and Other Drugs; Disease Indication – Upper Respiratory Tract Infection, and Lower Respiratory Tract Infection; Distribution Channels – Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025”. The global respiratory tract infection market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

Respiratory Tract Infection Market Driven at a Rapid Pace Due to Rising Number of Children and Geriatric Population Affected by Respiratory Complications

The increasing number of respiratory complications in children and the geriatric population is the major factor driving the growth of the respiratory tract infection market. According to UNICEF, in 2016, nearly 8.9 million Americans were diagnosed with chronic bronchitis and nearly 75 percent of cases involved people over the age of 45. Furthermore, nearly 3.5 million people were diagnosed with emphysema in the same year. However, increasing the incidence of antibiotic resistance and adverse events relating to the consumption of NSAIDs will hamper the growth of the respiratory infection market during the forecast period. Moreover, rapid industrialization in the developing countries leading to increased air and water pollution is expected to drive the respiratory tract infection treatment market in the next few years.

Antibiotics Segment Holds a Dominant Share in the Global Respiratory Tract Infection Market

The global respiratory tract infection market is segmented based on drugs, disease indication, and distribution channels. On the basis of drugs, the global market is categorized into antibiotics, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), nasal decongestants, cough suppressants, and Other Drugs. The antibiotics are expected to be the fastest-growing market in the drug treatment segment. This is primarily due to factors such as improved pharmacokinetics to specifically target the respiratory tract infection. In terms of disease infection, the respiratory tract market is fragmented into upper respiratory tract infection and lower respiratory tract infection. Lower respiratory tract infection is projected to grow at a faster growth in the disease infection owing to the growing number of air particulate matter which causes respiratory tract irritation and infection. Based on the distribution channel, the global market is divided into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies.

Due to Growing Number in Geriatric Population in the Region North America Is Anticipated to Hold a Premium Share in the Respiratory Tract Infection Market

North America holds the largest market share and is expected to dominate the respiratory tract infection market over the forecast period. This is primarily due to an increase in the geriatric population in the region. Furthermore, the rise in multi-drug resistance bacterial infection among children and immune-compromised adults also fuels the growth of the market in the North American region. The Asia Pacific is likely to grow at a beneficial rate due to the increase in patient awareness, better health care infrastructure, and facilities, high disposable income, occurrence of an unhealthy lifestyle, etc.

Respiratory Tract Infection Market: Competitive Analysis

The global respiratory tract infection market comprises the players such as Abbott, AstraZeneca, AbbVie Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG, Merck & Co., Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Sanofi S.A., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

