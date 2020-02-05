Global Rose Water Industry and Market Studies Research Report 2019

The latest report on “Rose Water Market (Type – Rosa Centifolia, Rosa Damascena, and Rosa Gallica; Application – Food and Beverages, Cosmetics and Personal Care, Medicinal Use, and Other Applications): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025.” The global rose water market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

From ancient times roses have been used for medicinal and nutritional purposes. It is a long-established product with a history of applications in cosmetics, skincare, and culinary preparations as well. Industrial-scale production of rose water can be done by steam distillation the main product of this extraction process is rose oil and rose water as a bi-product. A traditional way to prepare rose water is by steeping fresh rose petals in distilled water. Owing to its vast application investors are focusing on the rose water market globally.

Rapidly increasing demand for rose water in the cosmetics and personal care sector is one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The antioxidants in rose water protect the cells in the skin against damage also rose water has anti-inflammatory properties that help to soothe the irritation caused by conditions, such as eczema and rosacea.

Moreover, increasing demand from ayurvedic and pharmaceutical sector owing to the medicinal properties of rose extract will further boost the rose water market growth. On the other hand, the high cost associated with the product can hamper the growth of the market in the near future. However, increasing demand for organic extract in food and beverages and the cosmeceutical sector will provide better opportunities to the market.

Based on the region, the rose water market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW. The Middle East dominates the market and expected to keep the maximum share of the market in the forecast period. Compared to all other regions, the Middle East is the larger producer of the roses and at the same time larger consumers of products derived from roses.

The market in the Asia-Pacific is also predicted to grow with a significant rate in the forecast market owing to the growing demand in food and beverages and the cosmetic industry. The market in North America and Europe is expected to grow with a healthy rate in the forecast period, owing to rising cosmeceutical and food and beverage industries.

Segment Covered

The report on the global rose water market covers segments such as type and application. On the basis of type, the sub-markets include rosa centifolia, rosa damascena, and rosa gallica. On the basis of application, the sub-markets include food and beverages, cosmetics and personal care, medicinal use, and other applications.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Vesselino Ltd., Iran Golab Marghoob Co., Tabib Daru INC., RBG PARIS- Rose of Bulgaria, SRS Aromatics Ltd., Meena Perfumery, Azelis, Albert Vieille, Bioprocess Ltd., Dabur, and Other companies.

