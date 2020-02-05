Global Selfie Stick Market Estimated to Expand at a Robust CAGR over 2025

The latest report on “Selfie Stick Market (Type – Wired Selfie Stick, Remote-triggered Selfie Stick, and Bluetooth Selfie Stick; Application – Mobile Phone, and Camera): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025.” The global selfie stick market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.0% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

Ask for Sample Copy of Research Report with Table of Content @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample-request/13363

Selfie sticks becoming popular among the young generation. It is difficult to get both yourself and background in one frame using an ordinary smartphone, this problem can be solved by using a selfie stick. It is useful for a wider background or to take a group picture owing to its ability to adjust the angle of view. It is a monopod that is used for self-portraits by positioning a camera or smartphone beyond the normal range of the arm. The selfie stick has an extendible metal stick, adjustable clamp to hold a phone, a handle, and Bluetooth control. The connection which formed between the device and the selfie stick allows the user to decide when to take the picture or start recording a video by only clicking the button on the handle.

The primary driver for the selfie stick market is its ease of use without depending on a timer of the smartphone camera. Further, the growing business travel and tourism, adoption of smartphones and a decrease in prices of selfie stick drive the global selfie stick market. However, the portability of the selfie sticks is restraining the market in the short term. Moreover, the rapidly growing smartphone industry and large spending on a smartphone provides a growth opportunity for a selfie stick market

Geographically, the selfie stick market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific and the Row. The Asia Pacific is the largest market player of global selfie stick owing to the high penetration of smartphones, availability of selfie sticks at low prices and the presence of a large number of vendors. The major countries for the adoption of selfie sticks in the Asia Pacific region are India, China, Japan, Indonesia, and South Korea.

Segment Covered

The report on the global selfie stick market covers segments such as type and application. On the basis of type, the sub-markets include wired selfie stick, remote-triggered selfie stick, and Bluetooth selfie stick. On the basis of application, the sub-markets include a mobile phone and a camera.

Browse Detailed TOC and Description of this Exclusive [email protected] https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/consumer-goods-packaging/global-selfie-stick-market

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Fotopro, KobraTech, Kootek, Looq Robotics, Momax, Anker, Mpow, Fromm Works, Satechi, and other companies.

Reasons to Buy this Report:

=> Comprehensive analysis of global as well as regional markets of the selfie stick.

=> Complete coverage of all the product type and application segments to analyze the trends, developments, and forecast of market size up to 2025.

=> Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in this market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and the latest developments of the company.

=> Infinium Global Research- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.