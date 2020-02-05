Global Skin Packaging Market Detailed Analytical Overview by 2025

The latest report on “Skin Packaging Market (Material – Paper and Paperboard, LDPE, and PVC; Application – Food, Consumer Goods, Industrial Goods, and Others): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025.” The global skin packaging market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

The skin packaging is a technology that provides a coating with protective material like a second skin on the product. This method widely used for food products. The most important factor in the packaging of a food product is to interrupt the connection external environment with the product. Which is, in turn, extend the shelf life of the product.

Further, in-store this type of packaged product is available like scissors, a wide range of spare parts and tools. In the skin packaging method, the air is completely drained from the tray in which the product is placed in. The upper is closed on the exact shape of the product so that the connection of the product with an external environment is completely cut off. Skin packaging helps end-user to directly see the color and freshness of the product. Through the skin packaging, the product shape is never deformed and never slum down owing to suspended or slanted shelves

The growing demand for a variety of food products in easy to store packaging format and massive consumption of packaged food products are driving the demand for the global skin packaging market. Further changing consumption patterns of a consumer provides a growing demand for this market.

However, factors such as increased aversion to non-biodegradable materials such as plastic, stringent guidelines and directives regarding packaging materials and availability of several substitutes are hindering the growth of the market. Moreover, growing the pace of urbanization and increasing disposable income of developing countries provide immense scope for the global skin packaging market.

Asia-Pacific is the Largest Market Player in the Skin Packaging Market

Geographically, the skin packaging market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and the RoW. The Asia-Pacific is the largest market player in the skin packaging market owing to urbanization, strong financial development and massive growth of food consumption and packaged food.

Segment Covered

The report on the global skin packaging market covers segments such as material and application. On the basis of material, the sub-markets include paper and paperboard, LDPE, and PVC. On the basis of application, the sub-markets include food, consumer goods, industrial goods, and others.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Bemis Company, Inc, The DOW Chemical Company, Linpac Packaging Limited, Sealed Air Corporation, G. Mondini SPA, Westrock Company, Clondalkin Group Holdings B.V, Display Pack Inc., and Berry Plastics Group, Inc.

