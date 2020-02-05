Global Specialty Methacrylate Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2019-2025
Global Specialty Methacrylate market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Specialty methacrylate is a salt or ester of methacrylic acid, which is used in the manufacture of certain plastics. It is an ethacrylate monomer that is used as a specialty chemical in applications such as coatings, inks, paints, adhesives, and others. It is also used to enhance compatibility, impact modification, flexibility, and heat resistance capacity as a chemical intermediate. Methacrylate refers to derivatives of methacrylic acid. These derivatives include the parent acid (CH2C (CH3) CO2H), salts (e.g. CH2C (CH3) CO2−Na+), esters (e.g. CH2C (CH3) CO2CH3, or methyl methacrylate), and the polymers of these species. Methacrylates easily form polymers because the double bonds are very reactive. They are used as the monomer resin in some windscreen repair kits and as bone cement for fixing prosthetic devices in orthopedic surgery.
In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Specialty Methacrylate.
This study focuses on the production side and consumption side of Specialty Methacrylate, presents the global Specialty Methacrylate market size by manufacturers, regions, type and application, history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
In terms of production side, this report researches the Specialty Methacrylate capacity, production, value, ex-factory price, growth rate, market share for major manufacturers, regions (or countries) and product type.
In terms of consumption side, this report focuses on the consumption of Specialty Methacrylate by regions and application. The key regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East and Africa etc.
This report includes the following manufacturers; we can also add the other companies as you want.
BASF SE
Bimax Chemicals Ltd.
Evonik Industries AG
Fushun Anxin Chemical Co. Ltd.
GEO Specialty Chemicals Inc.
Hitachi Chemical Co. Ltd.
Keisha Chemical Co. Ltd.
Millipore Sigma
Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation
Miwon Specialty Chemical Co. Ltd.
Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd.
Sartomer (Arkema Group)
Shin Nakamura Chemical Co. Ltd.
Market Segment by Product Type
Lauryl Methacrylate
1,4 Butylene Glycol Dimethacrylate
Market Segment by Application
Paint & Coating
Special Plastic
Construction
Additives
Key Regions split in this report:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Central & South America
Brazil
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
GCC Countries
Egypt
South Africa
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Specialty Methacrylate status and future forecast, involving capacity, production, value, consumption, growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.
To present the key Specialty Methacrylate manufacturers, capacity, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Specialty Methacrylate are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2019
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
