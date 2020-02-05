Global Sports and Fitness Nutrition Supplements Industries: Key Trends, Challenges and Standardization to 2024

Marketresearchnest Reports adds “Global Sports and Fitness Nutrition Supplements Market Growth 2019-2024”new report to its research database. The report spread across 178 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

Sports nutrition products are used to enhance athletic performance that may include vitamins, minerals, amino acids, herbs, or botanicals (plants) — or any concentration, extract, or combination of these.

Sports nutrition products can be categorized as food, beverage or supplements. In this report, the statistical data is based on sports and fitness nutrition supplements, including performance enhancers, metabolic/fat burners, muscle builders, meal replacements, weight gainers and energy formulas solid in powder, tablet and ready-to-drink formats.

As one of the most important professional instruments of surveying and mapping, sports and fitness nutrition supplements play a valuable role in body building for professional and amateur athletes. The large downstream demand drives sports and fitness nutrition supplements industry developing.

According to QY Research, global sports and fitness nutrition supplements market will grow 6.89 percent to about 5192 million in 2015.

Glanbia, NBTY, Abbott Laboratories and GNC Holdings captured the top four market share spots in the sports and fitness nutrition supplements market in 2015. Glanbia dominated with 20.44 percent market share, followed by NBTY with 8.01 percent market share.

According to this study, over the next five years the Sports and Fitness Nutrition Supplements market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Sports and Fitness Nutrition Supplements business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Sports and Fitness Nutrition Supplements market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Protein Shakes/Powders

Creatine

Weight- gain Powders

Meal Replacement Powders

ZMA

HMB

Glutamine

Thermogenics

Antioxidants

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Bodybuilders

Pro/Amateur Athletes

Recreational Users

Lifestyle Users

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Glanbia

NBTY

Abbott Laboratories

GNC Holdings

MuscleTech

Cellucor

MusclePharm

Maxi Nutrition

PF

Champion Performance

Universal Nutrition

Nutrex

MHP

ProMeraSports

BPI Sports

Prolab Nutrition

NOW

Enervit

NutraClick

Dymatize Enterprises

CPT

UN

Gaspari Nutrition

Plethico Pharmaceuticals

The Balance Bar

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global Sports and Fitness Nutrition Supplements (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Sports and Fitness Nutrition Supplements market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Sports and Fitness Nutrition Supplements manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Sports and Fitness Nutrition Supplements with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Sports and Fitness Nutrition Supplements submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

