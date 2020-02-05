Global Sports Bicycle Market to Observe Strong Development by 2025

The latest report on “Sports Bicycle Market (Product Type – Mountain Bicycles, Cyclo-cross Bicycles, Road Racing Bicycles, and Track Racing Bicycles; Application – Offline Retail, Online Retail, and Other Applications; End-user – Adult’s Sports Bicycle, and Kids Sports Bicycle): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025.” the global sports bicycle market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

Sports bicycles are made to be fast and easy to handle on mountainous, rocky land as well as on smooth surfaces like roads. These bicycles are equipped with high-quality gear and brake systems to benefit riders increase their performance and experience while riding. In the case of mountain bikes, wider tires are used than those used in road bicycles. The sports bicycle market is expected to grow during the forecast period.

The growing popularity of bicycle rental programs is one of the major drivers driving the sports bicycle market across the globe. Furthermore, the advancements of the bicycle also play a vital role in the growth of the market. Besides, the growing participation of women in cycling activities boosts the growth of the market. Also, the demand for sports bicycles is continuously increasing due to the substantial increase and fluctuations in the price of fuel over the past few years.

Also, the demand for premium bikes has increased that in turn helps in the growth of the market. However, the availability of used bicycles may hamper the growth of the sports bicycle market during the forecast period. Moreover, the development of innovative products creates an opportunity for the growth of the sports bicycle market in the next few years.

Based on the region, the sports bicycle market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Among all regions, North America is leading the global sports bicycle market and is estimated to dominate the market during the forecast period. This is primarily due to an increase in the participation of cycling activities.

Furthermore, the rise in recreational activities like road racing, and mountain bikes also helps in the growth of the market in the North American region. The Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a beneficial rate over the forecast period. This is mainly due to technological innovations in the industry.

The report on the global sports bicycle market covers segments such as product type, application, and end-user. On the basis of product type, the sub-markets include mountain bicycles, cyclo-cross bicycles, road racing bicycles, and track racing bicycles. On the basis of application, the sub-markets include offline retail, online retail, and other applications. On the basis of end-user, the sub-markets include adult sports bicycles and kids sports bicycles.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Atlas Cycles (Haryana) Ltd., F.I.V. E. Bianchi S.p.A., GIANT Bicycles, GT Bicycles, HERO CYCLES Ltd, Jenson USA, K2 Sports, LLC., Redline Bicycles, Seven Cycles, Inc., and Trek Bicycle Corporation.

