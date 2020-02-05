Global Sports Protective Equipment Market: Latest Global Insights, Growth Factors, Challenges and Industry Trends 2019-2025

The latest report on “Sports Protective Equipment Market (Product – Hand Protection, Head Protection, Lower Body Protection, and Other Products; Application – Ball Games, Water Sports, and Racing, Mountaineering and Rock Climbing, and Other Applications): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025.” The global sports protective equipment market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

Sports safety is of vital importance nowadays. Several protective equipment’s’ are used for injury prevention in sports activities. Sports protective equipment includes helmets, face protection, and mouth guards, protective eyewear, and other equipment. Most of the sports injuries are preventable with the use of safety equipment. The growing regulations related to safety in various sport events boost the demand for sports protective equipment.

The growing awareness about safety precautions and the rise in the number of injuries is a major factor contributing to the growth of the sports protective equipment market. In the U.S., around 3.5 million children get injured annually playing sports. The increasing head injuries concern boosts the growth of the sports protective equipment market. About 21 percent of all traumatic brain injuries in American children is because of sports and recreational activities. The rising adoption of an e-commerce platform that provides a wide range of variety in different price categories stimulates the demand for sports protective equipment.

Furthermore, the increasing number of sports events worldwide and easy availability and accessibility to all types of sports equipment promotes the growth of sports protective equipment market. The revenue in sports events has an annual growth rate of 8.1%. New sports equipment is more efficient, lighter and stronger with a biomechanical system interacting with the user. Such developments in sport protective equipment for better and smart safety solutions contribute to the rise in the growth of the sports protective equipment market. On the other hand, the threat of counterfeit products hampers the growth of the sports protective equipment market. Moreover, growing innovations in the existing products and the launch of new safety gear are anticipated to create fruitful opportunities for the market.

North America is Anticipated to Hold a Dominant Share in the Global Sports Protective Equipment Market

North America is anticipated to hold a dominant share in the global sports protective equipment market. The rising sports participation and surge in the purchasing power of consumers in the U.S. drives the growth of the sports protective equipment market in North America. Europe is expected to grow with a significant CAGR over the forecast period as Europe is a popular destination for sports events such as FIFA, the French Open, hockey and basketball league and many more. Asia-Pacific region is growing in the global sports protective equipment market due to the growing participation of several Asian players in sports activities as well as the growing awareness about the use of safety gear in developing countries such as India and China.

Segment Covered

The report on the global sports protective equipment market covers segments such as product and application. On the basis of product, the sub-markets include hand protection, head protection, lower body protection, and other products. On the basis of application, the sub-markets include ball games, water sports and racing, mountaineering and rock climbing, and other applications.

Companies Profiled

Reasons to Buy this Report:

