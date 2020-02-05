Global Spray Polyurethane Foam (SPF) and One Component Foam (OCF) Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2019-2025

In this report, the Global Spray Polyurethane Foam (SPF) and One Component Foam (OCF) market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Spray Polyurethane Foam (SPF) and One Component Foam (OCF) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Spray polyurethane foam (SPF) is a versatile building material that can be applied to a range of surfaces and irregular shapes in situ to provide thermal and acoustic insulation.

Available in pressurized cans at retail locations, methylene diphenyl diisocyanate (MDI)-based one component polyurethane foam (OCF) is a self-expanding, self-adhesive, moisture-curing gap filler. This type of polyurethane insulation is used around doors and window jams in construction projects, as well as gaps around pipes, television cables, outdoor vents, soffits and more. One component foam reduces air leakage in buildings by completely sealing air infiltration points.

OCF bonds quickly to a variety of substrates including wood, masonry, metal, glass and many plastics. This fast-curing material hardens into a protective plastic foam that prevents air and moisture infiltration. When completely cured, OCF can be cut, sanded, plastered over and painted.”

The Spray Polyurethane Foam (SPF) and One Component Foam (OCF) market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Spray Polyurethane Foam (SPF) and One Component Foam (OCF).

This study focuses on the production side and consumption side of Spray Polyurethane Foam (SPF) and One Component Foam (OCF), presents the global Spray Polyurethane Foam (SPF) and One Component Foam (OCF) market size by manufacturers, regions, type and application, history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

In terms of production side, this report researches the Spray Polyurethane Foam (SPF) and One Component Foam (OCF) capacity, production, value, ex-factory price, growth rate, market share for major manufacturers, regions (or countries) and product type.

In terms of consumption side, this report focuses on the consumption of Spray Polyurethane Foam (SPF) and One Component Foam (OCF) by regions and application. The key regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East and Africa etc.

This report includes the following manufacturers; we can also add the other companies as you want.

Accella Polyurethane Systems

Achilles Corporation

Akkim Construction Chemicals

BASF Polyurethane Foam Enterprises LLC

COVESTRO

Dow Chemical

Grupo Plasfi SL

Henkel Makroflex AS

Huntsman Corporation

Icynene- Lapolla

Jihua Chemical Ltd

Nestaan

North Carolina Foam Industries

Polypag

Selena Group

Shanghai Haohai Chemical Co Ltd

Soudal NV

Synthesia Internacional SLU

Wolf Group – Krimelte

Market Segment by Product Type

OCF Aerosol Spray Cans

2K Spray Foam

Market Segment by Application

Residential and Commercial Roofing

Wall Insulation

Residential Flooring

Tanks and Pipes

Other Applications

Key Regions split in this report:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Central & South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

GCC Countries

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Spray Polyurethane Foam (SPF) and One Component Foam (OCF) status and future forecast, involving capacity, production, value, consumption, growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Spray Polyurethane Foam (SPF) and One Component Foam (OCF) manufacturers, capacity, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Spray Polyurethane Foam (SPF) and One Component Foam (OCF) are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2019

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

