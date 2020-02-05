Global Spray Polyurethane Foam (SPF) and One Component Foam (OCF) Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2019-2025
In this report, the Global Spray Polyurethane Foam (SPF) and One Component Foam (OCF) market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Spray Polyurethane Foam (SPF) and One Component Foam (OCF) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Spray polyurethane foam (SPF) is a versatile building material that can be applied to a range of surfaces and irregular shapes in situ to provide thermal and acoustic insulation.
Available in pressurized cans at retail locations, methylene diphenyl diisocyanate (MDI)-based one component polyurethane foam (OCF) is a self-expanding, self-adhesive, moisture-curing gap filler. This type of polyurethane insulation is used around doors and window jams in construction projects, as well as gaps around pipes, television cables, outdoor vents, soffits and more. One component foam reduces air leakage in buildings by completely sealing air infiltration points.
OCF bonds quickly to a variety of substrates including wood, masonry, metal, glass and many plastics. This fast-curing material hardens into a protective plastic foam that prevents air and moisture infiltration. When completely cured, OCF can be cut, sanded, plastered over and painted.”
The Spray Polyurethane Foam (SPF) and One Component Foam (OCF) market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Spray Polyurethane Foam (SPF) and One Component Foam (OCF).
This study focuses on the production side and consumption side of Spray Polyurethane Foam (SPF) and One Component Foam (OCF), presents the global Spray Polyurethane Foam (SPF) and One Component Foam (OCF) market size by manufacturers, regions, type and application, history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
In terms of production side, this report researches the Spray Polyurethane Foam (SPF) and One Component Foam (OCF) capacity, production, value, ex-factory price, growth rate, market share for major manufacturers, regions (or countries) and product type.
In terms of consumption side, this report focuses on the consumption of Spray Polyurethane Foam (SPF) and One Component Foam (OCF) by regions and application. The key regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East and Africa etc.
This report includes the following manufacturers; we can also add the other companies as you want.
Accella Polyurethane Systems
Achilles Corporation
Akkim Construction Chemicals
BASF Polyurethane Foam Enterprises LLC
COVESTRO
Dow Chemical
Grupo Plasfi SL
Henkel Makroflex AS
Huntsman Corporation
Icynene- Lapolla
Jihua Chemical Ltd
Nestaan
North Carolina Foam Industries
Polypag
Selena Group
Shanghai Haohai Chemical Co Ltd
Soudal NV
Synthesia Internacional SLU
Wolf Group – Krimelte
Market Segment by Product Type
OCF Aerosol Spray Cans
2K Spray Foam
Market Segment by Application
Residential and Commercial Roofing
Wall Insulation
Residential Flooring
Tanks and Pipes
Other Applications
Key Regions split in this report:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Central & South America
Brazil
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
GCC Countries
Egypt
South Africa
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Spray Polyurethane Foam (SPF) and One Component Foam (OCF) status and future forecast, involving capacity, production, value, consumption, growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.
To present the key Spray Polyurethane Foam (SPF) and One Component Foam (OCF) manufacturers, capacity, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Spray Polyurethane Foam (SPF) and One Component Foam (OCF) are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2019
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
