Global Thermoformed Packaging Market – Detailed Study Analysis and Forecast by 2025

The latest report on “Thermoformed Packaging Market (Product Type – Clamshell Packaging, Blister Packaging, Skin Packaging, and Other Product Types; Material Type – Plastics, Aluminum, and Paper & Paperboard; End-user Industry – Food & Beverage, Electronics, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals, and Other End-user Industries): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025.” The global thermoformed packaging market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

Thermoformed plastics have widespread applications and even they are very cost-effective that is enhancing the growth of the market. PLA (Polylactic Acid) films used in thermoforming packaging are highly transparent and glossy that is the main characteristic most manufacturers search for thermoformed packaging. PLA is easily printable due to its intrinsic high value of surface tension. Thermoforming is the best-pursued method for producing thinner and lighter rigid plastic packaging products. Recently, numerous manufacturers and end-users have been adopting lightweight packaging products. The manufacturers are developing advanced machine technology to increase the cycle speed of machines and give better output rates to meet the high demand from end-users.

The evolving food industry and the requirement for sustainable packaging are major driving actors for the thermoformed packaging market. Furthermore, factors such as increasing demand for easy to use packaging and growing demand from the pharmaceutical industry are other driving factors for the market growth. The demand for thermoformed packaging is increasing due to its applications in various end-user industries, including the food and beverage, healthcare packaging, and electrical and electronics industries. The growing demand for seafood, meat, and poultry industry is fueling the growth of the market. However, thermoformed packaging is not supportive of the heavy products that are restraining the growth of the market. Moreover, increasing demand from the food and beverage sector is expected to provide growth opportunities to the market players.

Geographically, North America dominates the global thermoformed packaging market owing to the rapidly increasing demand for packaged food in countries such as the US. Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region due to the constantly changing pharmaceutical sector. Growing urbanization and the retail sector in countries such as China and India are also driving the Asia-Pacific thermoformed packaging market. The rapid growth of food delivery services in developing countries of Asia Pacific is expected to boost the demand for thermoform packaging in the forecasted period.

Segment Covered

The report on the global thermoformed packaging market covers segments such as product type, material type, and end-user industry. On the basis of product type, the sub-markets include clamshell packaging, blister packaging, skin packaging, and other product types. On the basis of material type, the sub-markets include plastics, aluminum, and paper & paperboard. On the basis of the end-user industry, the sub-markets include food & beverage, electronics, personal care & cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and other end-user industries.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Universal Plastics Corporation, UFP Technologies, Inc., Tray-Pak Corporation, Winpak Limited, Sonoco Products Company, Sabert Corp., Printpack, Inc., Plastique, Sealed Air Corporation, Placon Corporation, and other companies.

