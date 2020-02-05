Global Tonic Water Market Professional Survey Report 2019, Key Companies Profile, Supply, Demand, Manufacturing Process and Cost Structure Analysis

The latest report on “Tonic Water Market (Application – Medical Purposes, Alcoholic Drinks, and Soft Drinks; Product Type – Low-calorie Tonic Water, Regular Tonic Water, and Flavored and Non-flavored Tonic Water): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025.” The global tonic water market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

Tonic water is a carbonated soft drink consist of quinine. It is primarily used for malaria treatment as prevention cure. It is also useful for leg cramps and restless legs syndrome. Currently, the tonic water contains less quinine with more flavors. In the U.S, the FDA has limited the content of the quinine in the tonic water. It should contain to 83 ppm, for the daily therapeutic dose of quinine should be in the range of 500–1000 mg as well as 10 mg/kg every eight hours for effective malaria prevention. On the other hand, traditional tonic water contains sugar while the diet tonic water contains artificial sweeteners with very fewer calories.

The major players of this market are involved in the continuously inventing their products in terms of ingredients, formulation, calorie content, and packaging. Therefore, the continuous product innovation by the company boosts the tonic water market. The use of naturally sourced ingredients and natural sweeteners instead of sugar is the major strength of this market. On the other hand, high investment by the government and manufacturers on research and development. They want to attract the customers by adding new flavors in tonic water.

Thereby these factors impel the growth of the same market. People are becoming more conscious about their health. Hence, the changing lifestyle of the people propels the growth of the market. In addition, the rising disposable income of people on account of industrialization and economic growth has also lead to enhance the growth of the tonic water market.

Moreover, growing intake of alcohol globally and use of tonic water for the medical purpose drives the growth of the tonic water market. Although, tonic water is positioned as a mixer for alcoholic drinks only while it can be consumed as a soft drink. However, less awareness among the consumer about the tonic water which in turn hinder the growth of this market.

Besides, regular consumption of the tonic water has led to severe side effects such as stomach cramps, diarrhea, vomiting, nausea, and nervousness. On the other hand, the patient suffering from low blood sugar and kidney disease should avoid tonic water. These factors yet remain the major restraints to the tonic water market. Furthermore, the growing demand for diet tonic water offers favorable opportunities in this market.

North America Holds the Highest Market Share and Expected to Continue its Growth in the Forecast Period

Based on the region, the global tonic market is segmented as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and RoW. Among all, North America holds the highest market share and expected to continue its growth in the forecast period. Major companies of these regions are introducing new flavors to attract customers to boost the growth of this market in this region. On the other hand, growing demand mixing of tonic water in alcoholic beverages is another factor propelling the growth of this market. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period due to the rising consumption of alcoholic drinks such as gin and vodka in this region.

Segment Covered

The report on the global tonic water market covers segments such as application and product type. On the basis of application, the sub-markets include medical purposes, alcoholic drinks, and soft drinks. On the basis of product type, the sub-markets include low-calorie tonic water, regular tonic water, and flavored and non-flavored tonic water.

Companies Profiled

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Fever-Tree, Luscombe, Q Tonic LLC, Dr Pepper Snapple Group, SodaStream International Ltd., Whole Foods, White Rock, and East Imperial.

