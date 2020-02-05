Global Transparent Barrier Packaging Films Market Will Generate New Growth Opportunities by 2025

The latest report on “Transparent Barrier Packaging Films Market (Material – Polyvinylidene Chloride (PVDC), Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol (EVOH), Polypropylene (PP), and Other Materials; End-user – Food, Healthcare, Consumer Goods, and Other End-users): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025.” The global transparent barrier packaging films market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.03% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

The packaging industry has witnessed several reforms as new materials and methods are being developed through technological development. Various end-users need different packaging materials that fulfill their requirement. Barrier packaging films are widely used in food, healthcare, and personal care industry owing to their superior barrier properties. Transparent barrier packaging films are extensively used in the food industry to maintain the product’s shelf life as well as to attract customers through packaging. The transparent barrier packaging films market is fragmented in nature owing to the number of multinational as well as local market players competing with each other for their part of the market share. The key market players including Amcor plc, Bemis Company, Inc., Mondi Group, Berry Global, Inc. and others are focusing on expanding the market by exploring the untapped market.

The rapidly growing food and beverage industry is majorly driving the transparent barrier packaging films market. The food industry is the major end-user of these films due to their excellent barrier properties. Moreover, the growing health concerns among the consumers associated with added preservatives in packaged food is expanding the demand for transparent barrier packaging films. The food packed in these films does not require any additional preservatives as the packaging is enough to keep the moisture and microbes away from the food.

Furthermore, the increasing disposable income of consumers is contributing to the growth of the transparent barrier packaging films market. However, the rising competition from substitutes is the major restraining factor for the growth of the transparent barrier packaging films market. Nevertheless, the increasing R&D activities to add functional features to the existing transparent packaging films are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the key players in the transparent barrier packaging films market.

Asia-Pacific Held the Highest Market Share, Dominating the Global Transparent Barrier Packaging Films Market

In terms of region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share, dominating the global transparent barrier packaging films market. The dominance of the Asia-Pacific market attributed to the growing demand for processed food and increased the purchasing power of consumers. Moreover, the growing e-commerce industry and international trade in the region is expected to boost the growth of the transparent barrier packaging films market in Asia-Pacific.

Segment Covered

The report on the global transparent barrier packaging film market covers segments such as material and end-user. On the basis of material, the sub-markets include polyvinylidene chloride (PVDC), ethylene vinyl alcohol (EVOH), polypropylene (PP), and other materials. On the basis of end-user, the sub-markets include food, healthcare, consumer goods, and other end-users.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Amcor plc, Bemis Company, Inc., Mondi Group, Toppan Printing Co., Ltd., Berry Global, Inc., LINPAC Group Limited, Uflex Ltd, Winpak Ltd., Daibochi Plastic & Packaging Industry Bhd, CCL Industries Inc., and Other Companies.

