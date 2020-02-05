Global Travel Retail Market : Latest Innovations, Drivers and Industry Key Events 2019-2025

The latest report on “Travel Retail Market (Product – Wine & Spirit, Luxury Goods, Perfume & Cosmetics, Electronics, Confectionery & Catering, and Others; Distribution Channels – Waterways, Airways, Railway Stations, Downtown and Hotel Shops, and Others): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025.” The global travel retail market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.15% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

Travel retail term refers to the sales made in travel spaces such as airports, airlines, cruises, downtown locations, and border shops mostly in duty-free environments. Growth in travel and tourism has increased over a short period of time. Increasing retail shops at travel terminals provide retailers with a shop and communication window catering to a large number of prospective customers. Travel retails stores are mostly dominated by premium and luxury brands selling goods ranging from watches, fragrances, cosmetics, apparel, electronic products, wines and spirits, food items and so on.

Growth in a number of international travelers is expected to be one of the major factors driving the travel retail market. Further, the change in the shopping habits of consumers is also supporting the growth of the travel retail market. Nowadays, travelers tend to shop at a travel retail store owing to a wide range of goods and better prices and prefer to buy a gift during their journey. In addition, retail stores extensively utilize technology to attract customers by connecting with them through different channels like mobile apps and social media to digitized displays and provide exclusive offers.

Also, the growth of low-cost carriers (LLC) has attributed to the growth of the travel retail market. With the expansion of LLC to secondary travel, terminals have opened new avenues for this market. Development in emerging countries is expected to create a growth opportunity in the travel retail market during the upcoming years. This can be attributed to a substantial rise in people’s incomes, brought about by the growing economy of these countries. On the contrary, strict government rules relating to airport retailing are likely to hamper the growth of the travel retail market.

Europe Region is Dominating the Growth of Travel Retail Market

Among the geographies, the European region is dominating the growth of travel retail market followed by the Asia Pacific region. In the European region, wealthy tourists from the U.S., China, the Middle East, and Russia contribute significantly to the growth of the travel retail market. Further, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region. In the Asia Pacific region, many foreign investors visit countries such as Hong Kong and Malaysia for tax-free shopping this factor drives the growth of the travel retail market in this region. Further, growing middle-class income in emerging Asian countries and enhanced living standards are projected to boost the market.

Segment Covered

The report on the global travel retail market covers segments such as product and distribution channels. On the basis of product, the sub-markets include wine & spirit, luxury goods, perfume & cosmetics, electronics, confectionery & catering, and others. On the basis of distribution channels, the sub-markets include waterways, airways, railway stations, downtown and hotel shops, and others.

Companies Profiled

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Dufry AG, Aer Rianta International, DFS Group Ltd., Dubai Duty Free, Duty Free Americas, Inc., Flemingo Internationa, KING POWER International Group, Lagardère, Lotte Corporation, Qatar Duty Free, and others.

