Graphitic Carbon Foam Market Growing At A Cagr Of 6.0% During 2019-2025

Graphitic carbon foam has a highly-oriented, low density graphite foam structure. This aligned graphite structure has extremely high thermal conductivity with the highest conductivity in the direction of the foam height or thickness. In addition, graphitic carbon foam has demonstrated high strength, high electrical conductivity, and low coefficient of thermal expansion.

In consumption market, the global sales value increases with the 8.99% average growth rate. USA is the mainly consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2015, USA occupied 92.66% of the global consumption value.

With low density and well thermal conductivity of graphitic carbon foam, the downstream application industries will need more graphitic carbon foam products. So, graphitic carbon foam has a huge market potential in the future. Manufacturers engaged in the industry are trying to produce high purity and good performance graphitic carbon foam through improving technology.

The major raw materials for graphitic carbon foam are coal and asphalt, etc. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of graphitic carbon foam, and then impact the price of graphitic carbon foam. The technology cost of graphitic carbon foam is also an important factor which could impact the price of graphitic carbon foam. The graphitic carbon foam manufacturers are trying to reduce production cost by developing production method.

We tend to believe this industry is a rising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. And the price presents decreasing trend according to the economy development status and international competition. Also, there will be decreasing trend in gross margin.

The global Graphitic Carbon Foam market is valued at 23 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 37 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.0% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Graphitic Carbon Foam volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Graphitic Carbon Foam market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Poco

Koppers

CFOAM

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Coal Based Graphitic Carbon Foam

Asphalt Based Graphitic Carbon Foam

Segment by Application

Aviation

LED

Automobile

