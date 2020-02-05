Gym/Club Fitness Trackers Market Is Growing at a high CAGR of from 2019 to 2025

Fitness trackers are a type of electronic wearable device that monitors and tracks health-related metrics such as distance walked or run, heart rate, calorie consumption, and quality of sleep. Fitness trackers mostly come in the form of wristbands; they can also appear as clip-on devices, earbuds or clothing made of smart fabric. Many fitness & activity trackers can transmit data directly to a smartphone or personal computer.

North America is the largest countries of Gym/Club Fitness Trackers in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. North America market took up about 41.92% % the global market in 2017, while Europe and Asia-Pacific were about 34.33%, 11.22%.

The global Gym/Club Fitness Trackers market is valued at 860 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 2330 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 13.3% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Gym/Club Fitness Trackers volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Gym/Club Fitness Trackers market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Fitbit

Samsung

XiaoMi

Garmin

Jabra

Atlas Wearables

Moov

MyZone

Wahoo

Gymwatch

Hykso

Lumo Bodytech Inc

TomTom

NadiX

Segment by Type

Wrist Wear

Leg Wear

Others

Segment by Application

Specialist Retailers

Factory Outlets

Internet Sales

