Gyrocopters Market– Size, Share, Analysis, and Trends, 2019–2025

A Gyrocopter – also known as an autogyro – is an aircraft that optically resembles a helicopter. Contrary to a helicopter, a gyrocopter also features a propeller that provides forward thrust. And unlike a helicopter, the gyrocopter‘s rotor is not engine-powered during flight, but merely passively powered by airstream that results from the forward propulsion. This is the so-called autorotation. Because of their lightweight and compact construction, gyrocopters are classified as Ultralight Aircrafts, which leads to considerable cost advantages of flight operations and also with regard to obtaining a flight license.

The high-qualified nature of the global gyrocopters market accounts for the clear dominance of well-entrenched players that operate in international markets. This poses challenge for small players that compete with large players with respect to quality, safety, functionalities, and services. The use of newer technologies by large players to add qualitative value to existing products will further add to the woes of small players.

The global Gyrocopters market is valued at 56 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 86 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Gyrocopters volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Gyrocopters market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

AutoGyro

Magni Gyro

ELA Aviation

Trixy Aviation Products

Aviomania Aircraft

Celier Aviation

Aviation Artur Trendak

Sport Copter

Rotorvox

Niki Rotor Aviation

Carpenterie Pagotto

Sun Hawk Aviation

Segment by Type

Open Cockpit

Enclosed Cockpit

Segment by Application

Civil Use

Military

Strategic Points Covered in TOC:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product scope, market risk, market overview, and market opportunities of the global market

Chapter 2: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the global market which consists of its revenue, sales, and price of the products

Chapter 3: Displaying the competitive nature among key manufacturers, with market share, revenue, and sales

Chapter 4: Presenting global market by regions, market share and with revenue and sales for the projected period

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions

