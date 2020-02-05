Halal Cosmetics Market – Global Industry Shares, Market Strategies and Key Players 2019-2025

The latest report on “Halal Cosmetics Market (Product Type – Hair Care, Skin Care, Color Cosmetics, Fragrances, and Others; Distribution Channel – Convenience Stores, Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, and Online Stores): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025.” The global halal cosmetics market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.56% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

Halal cosmetics are those products which are manufactured by using ingredients that are acceptable according to the Islamic Sharia law. These products are free from the ingredient that is derived from animals that are prohibited by Islamic law or from animals that are slaughtered in a non-halal way. All these products are certified by manufacturers to assure that it does not include any components that are not in compliance with Islamic law. These cosmetics are based on safety and quality concepts.

Increasing purchasing power among the Islamic states is a major factor driving the growth of the halal cosmetics market. According to the State of the Global Islamic Economy Report 2018/19, Indonesia’s total expenditure on halal cosmetics was USD 3.9 billion. The demand for halal cosmetic products is growing in countries such as Indonesia, Malaysia, UAE, and others to comply with Sharia religious guidelines.

Further, the manufacturers are also focusing on increasing the production of halal cosmetics to serve the growing demand of the customers. Growth in disposable income and the adoption of modern lifestyle also motivate the growth of the halal cosmetics market. Several cosmetics contain an ingredient which can cause skin irritation and may have long term effect on health. With the increasing awareness among consumers regarding the usage of gelatin and collagen free products, has resulted in the increased production of halal-certified products by several cosmetic manufacturing industries. Owing to these factors, multinational players have potential opportunities to enter the halal cosmetics industry. However, different countries are having different laws for halal owing to this the manufacturer is facing difficulties in setting standard manufacturing the guideline which poses as a challenge for the growth of the halal cosmetics market.

Asia Pacific Region Has Dominated the Growth of the Halal Cosmetics Market

In terms of geographies, the Asia Pacific region has dominated the growth of the halal cosmetics market. Further, owing to the increase in the Muslim population, growth in spending on personal care products, increasing awareness among the consumers regarding the use of halal-certified products are some of the factors boosting the growth of halal cosmetic products in Asian countries such as Indonesia, and Malaysia. In addition to this, several industries present in this region are focusing to consolidate their position by presenting a wide range of product portfolios. Moreover, changing lifestyles, increasing demand for personal grooming and trending beauty products, and are willing to pay a premium price for halal-certified beauty products have resulted in the growth of the halal cosmetics market in the Asia Pacific region.

The report on the global halal cosmetics market covers segments such as product type and distribution channel. On the basis of product type, the sub-markets include hair care, skincare, color cosmetics, fragrances, and others. On the basis of the distribution channel, the sub-markets include convenience stores, supermarkets/hypermarkets, specialty stores, and online stores.

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Amara Halal Cosmetics, Sampure Minerals, INIKA Organic, Elaheh Halal Cosmetics Inc., IVY Beauty Corporation Sdn Bhd, CLARA INTERNATIONAL BEAUTY GROUP, Mena Cosmetics Co., Ltd., PHB Ethical Beauty Ltd., Talent Cosmetics Co. Ltd., Martha Tilaar Group, and others.

