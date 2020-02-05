Harbor Management software Market: Key players operating in market include Capterra, Prolifik software, Harbour Assist, Online Mooring LLC, Jade Logistics

Harbor management software assists in maintaining the safety and security of vessels. Certain type of this harbor management software has a facility wherein it can trace vessels near the harbor within a specific range. The vessels can be viewed through graphics. This helps harbor managers in identifying if a vessel is in the wrong location or if the vessel’s location information is incorrect. Harbor management software assists in maintaining the safety and security of vessels. Certain type of this harbor management software has a facility wherein it can trace vessels near the harbor within a specific range. The vessels can be viewed through graphics. This helps harbor managers in identifying if a vessel is in the wrong location or if the vessel’s location information is incorrect. Through the graphical overview, harbor managers can also recognize if the vessels are moving toward each other, which can lead to a collision and can alert the vessels to divert their route a bit from the trail.

Harbor management software assists harbor managers in predicting accurate and precise water behavior. This provisions them in taking a strategic decision to securely guide the vessels to the harbor. Such facilities provided by the software are likely to boost the adoption of the software in the harbors. These features are expected to improve the safety and security of the vessels near a harbor. Furthermore, harbor management system helps in scheduling vessel visits, resources, and personnel in busy ports.

Rise in need for enhancing the efficiency of harbor management is expected to drive the growth of the harbor management software market during the forecast period. Earlier, when a vessel was about to arrive at the harbor, administrators had to go through a tedious process in order to check for the available berth at the harbor. However, with the help of the harbor management software, they are now able to obtain real-time graphical view of their harbor. Furthermore, increase in seaborne trade is expected to fuel the growth of the harbor management software market during the forecast period.

Moreover, rapid development of new harbors is anticipated to contribute significantly to the harbor management software market in the near future. However, the cost of installing harbor management software is significantly high, which is expected to limit the growth of the harbor management software market. High price of the software is due to high cost of implementation, maintenance, customization, software licensing, and training. Most of the dealers provide on-premise harbor management software which necessitates the harbors to bear the cost, right from infrastructure to maintenance and training. However, integration of harbor management software with AIS aids in the implementation of the software. AIS is a ship-borne transponder system intended for collision avoidance and maritime safety.

The global harbor management software market can be segmented based on component, enterprise size, application, deployment type, and region. Based on component, the harbor management software market can be divided into hardware, software, and services. The services segment can be further classified into consulting, integration & implementation, and support. In terms of deployment, the harbor management software market can be categorized into cloud and on-premise. In terms of enterprise size, the harbor management software market can be segregated into small & medium enterprises and large enterprises. In terms of region, the global harbor management software market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America is anticipated to dominate the global harbor management software market as the region is significantly receptive toward the adoption of latest technologies.

Various players are entering the harbor management software market. Key players operating in the market include Capterra, Prolifik software, Harbour Assist, Online Mooring LLC, Jade Logistics, Mission Critical Software and Saab Technologies, TPG Marine Software, LLC, and J.F. Brennan Company, Inc. They are focusing on launching of technologically-advanced solutions and services in order to reinforce their position and expand their customer base. Companies are investing significantly in R&D and are focusing on providing customized solutions to their customers.