Heat Shrinkable Tube Market Is Expected To Reach 5170 Million Usd By The End Of 2025

Heat shrinkable tube is a shrinkable plastic tube used to insulate wires, providing abrasion resistance and environmental protection for stranded and solid wire conductors, connections, joints and terminals in electrical work. It can also be used to repair the insulation on wires or to bundle them together, to protect wires or small parts from minor abrasion, and to create cable entry seals, offering environmental sealing protection. Heat shrink tubing is ordinarily made of nylon or polyolefin, which shrinks radially (but not longitudinally) when heated, to between one-half and one-sixth of its diameter.

Heat shrink tubing can be made of any one of a range of thermoplastics, including polyolefin, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), Viton® (for high-temp and corrosive environments), Neoprene®, polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), fluorinated ethylene propylene (FEP) and Kynar®. In addition to these polymers, some types of special-application heat shrink can also include an adhesive lining that helps to bond the tubing to underlying cables and connectors, forming strong seals that can often be waterproof. Another material that is sometimes added to heat shrink tubing is conductive polymer thick film, which provides an electrical connection between the two or more conductive objects that are being joined by the tubing – without the need to solder them first.

In consumption market, the growth rate of global consumption is smooth relatively with the 3-4% of average growth rate. China and USA are still the mainly consumption regions due to the advanced production technology and rapid development of economy.

Heat shrinkable tubes are refers to different types. It can be widely used in many industries. Survey results showed that 56.02% of the heat shrinkable tube market is wire and cable, 21.68% is automotive industry, 11.18% is appliances industry, 5.70% is electronic equipment industry and 5.42% divided among other industries. With the development of economy, these industries will need more heat shrinkable tube. So, heat shrinkable tube has a huge market potential in the future.

The major raw material for heat shrinkable tube is polymer. It can be made of any one of a range of thermoplastics, including polyolefin, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), Viton® (for high-temp and corrosive environments), Neoprene®, polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), fluorinated ethylene propylene (FEP) and Kynar®. On the global market, supply of raw materials is full. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of copper powder industry.

We tend to believe this industry is an emerging industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. For product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future as competition intensifies. Besides, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing gradually. Also, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The global Heat Shrinkable Tube market is valued at 4710 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 5170 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 1.2% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Heat Shrinkable Tube volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Heat Shrinkable Tube market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

TE Connectivity

Sumitomo Electric

DSG-Canus

3M

Changyuan Group

HellermannTyton

CIAC

Qualtek

Alpha Wire

Insultab

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Polyolefin Heat Shrinkable Tube

Fluoropolymer Heat Shrinkable Tube

Chlorinated Polyolefin Heat Shrinkable Tube

Segment by Application

Wire and Cable

Automotive

Appliances

Electronic Equipment

