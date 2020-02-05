Holter ECG Monitoring Market Analysis of Sales | Revenue | Share and Growth Rate 2019-2024

A holter monitor is a compact-sized wearable device that can perform continuous tracking of the heart activity. Patients susceptible to the early onset of cardiovascular diseases are recommended holter ECG test, where the patient has to wear the holter monitor for one to two days. This records the patients heartbeats throughout all the activities that are performed by the patient in that duration. The data retrieved through holter monitors is studied in depth through holter analysis systems and software that help the doctors design appropriate therapy for the patient. This increases the demand for holter monitors among various healthcare professionals for the diagnosis of cardiovascular diseases such as atrial fibrillation, and coronary artery disease.

North America dominated the market in 2017, accounting for highest share, and is anticipated to maintain this trend throughout the forecast period. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest growth rate from 2017 to 2025.

In 2018, the global Holter ECG Monitoring market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.This report focuses on the Holter ECG Monitoring status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Holter ECG Monitoring development in various regions.

Request a Sample copy of [email protected] https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/requestsample/506249

The key players covered in this study

GE Healthcare

Mortara Instrument

Philips Healthcare

Schiller

Spacelabs Healthcare

Applied Cardiac Systems

CardioNet

LifeWatch DigiTrack

MediComp

MidMark

QRS Diagnostic

Scottcare

Welch Allyn

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Patch Type 1 Lead Holter Monitor

3 Lead Holter Monitor

6 Lead Holter Monitor

12 Lead Holter Monitor

Others

Browse Complete TOC with Tables and Figures index @

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/Global-Holter-ECG-Monitoring-Market-Research-Report-2019.html

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospital and Clinic

Home Setting and Ambulatory Surgical Center (ASCs)

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Inquiry Before Buying a Sample copy of [email protected]

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/enquirybuy/506249

Contact Us: Mr. Jeet Jain, Sales Manager,

[email protected] ;

+1-240-284-8070, +44-20-3290-4151;

About us: – MarketResearchNest.com is the most comprehensive collection of market research products and services on the Web. We offer reports from almost all top publishers and update our collection on daily basis to provide you with instant online access to the world’s most complete and recent database of expert insights on World industries, organizations, products, and trends.