Home Medical Equipment Market: Worldwide Demand, Growth Potential & Opportunity Outlook 2024

Home medical equipment are medical devices that offer safe, convenient, cost-effective, and suitable environment to patients within their home.

The North America accounted for the largest market share in the home medical equipment market in 2017, and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

In 2018, the global Home Medical Equipment market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.This report focuses on the Home Medical Equipment status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Home Medical Equipment development in various regions.

The key players covered in this study

Johnson and Johnson

Medtronic

Arkray

Abbott Laboratories

Omron

Roche

Panasonic

B Braun

Baxter

Becton, Dickinson

Siemens

General Electric

Smith and Nephew

Microlife

Phonak

William Demant

Invacare

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Home Respiratory Therapy Equipment

Patient Monitoring Equipment

Mobility Assist and Patient Support Equipment

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Diagnostics and Monitoring

Therapeutics

Care and Rehabilitation

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

