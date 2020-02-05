Honeycomb Sandwich Market Is Expected To Reach 2160 Million Usd By The End Of 2025

Honeycomb sandwich is widely used in lightweight construction especially in aerospace industries because of their high specific strengths and stiffness. The typical sandwich panel consists of a lightweight core covered by two thin face sheets (skin). Each face sheet may be an isotropic material or a fiber-reinforce composite laminate while the core material may either be of metallic / aramid honeycomb or metallic / polymeric foam.

USA is the dominate producer of honeycomb sandwich, the production is 11089 k sqm in 2015, according for about 32.88% of the total amount, followed by China, with the production market share of 28.05%. China also has the highest production growth rate of 6.13% from 2011 to 2015. And China is expected to remain the regions with the largest growth potential in the forecast period. Even though a huge space for growth in the Chinese market exists, the quality and technology should further improve.

At present, in the foreign industrial developed countries the honeycomb sandwich industry is generally at a more advanced level, the world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in the USA, Europe, accounted for most of the international market share. Meanwhile, these companies have more advanced equipment, strong R&D capabilities; the technical level is in a leading position. But foreign companies’ manufacturing cost is relatively high, compared with Chinese companies, the manufacturing cost is competitive disadvantage, as the Chinese honeycomb sandwich production enterprise technology continues to improve, their share in the international market is increasing, competitiveness in the international market gradually increase. Leading players in honeycomb sandwich industry are Hexcel, Liming Honeycomb, Gill Corporation, EconCore. Hexcel is the largest manufacturer, with the market share of 12.06% in 2015. The top four companies occupied about 29.60% share of the market in 2015.

DuPont is the dominate producer of Nomex. Almost all of aramid honeycomb manufacturers purchased Nomex paper from DuPont as the raw material. Basically, DuPont monopolize the upstream market. And the price of Nomex paper keep increasing tendency in recent years. Therefore, the price of aramid honeycomb panel is higher year by year. While with lower price of aluminum, the price of aluminum honeycomb panel has been falling in recent years.

The global Honeycomb Sandwich market is valued at 1830 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 2160 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.1% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Honeycomb Sandwich volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Honeycomb Sandwich market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Get PDF Version of this Report @ https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/956189/global-honeycomb-sandwich-industry-analysis-report

The following manufacturers are covered:

Hexcel

Liming Honeycomb

Gill Corporation

Alucoil

Beecore Honeycomb

EconCore

Plascore

Sika

Pacfic Panels

TRB

Samia Canada

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Aluminum Core

Aramid Core

Thermoplastic Core

Segment by Application

Aerospace & Defense

Transportation

Construction

Get Customized Version of this Report @ https://www.qyresearch.com/request-discount/form/956189/global-honeycomb-sandwich-industry-analysis-report

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.

Contact US:

QY Research, INC.

17890 Castleton,

Suite 218,

Los Angeles, CA – 91748

USA: +1 626 295 2442

Email: [email protected]

Web: http://www.qyresearch.com