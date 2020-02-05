How the Global Gift Boxes Market is Projected to Grow During 2017 – 2027

Gift Boxes – Market Overview

The demand of the gift boxes is high because food and beverage products such as chocolate, ice-crème, sweets, wine, and toys are consumed globally. Food products look more lucent and attractive if they are packed within gift boxes. Gift boxes also used for packaging many other products such as jewelry, electronic gadgets, toys, sculpture, personal care products, cosmetic products, and goods. Gift boxes mainly manufactured by paperboard, plastic, tin, and aluminum.

Gift Boxes – Market Dynamics

There are some factors which contribute to the growth of the gift box market, e-commerce is one of them. The increase in e-commerce market plays a significant role in the growth of the gift box packaging industries because they use gift boxes for the purpose of packaging the goods to provide the safe delivery of the product. Gift boxes are no longer used only for the purpose of protecting the product from the damage, but it has some special quality such as durability, reusability and attractive look. Due to some better characteristic as compared to alternatives, gift box market is gaining popularity throughout the global market. Few alternative options are available in the market for the gift packaging such as wrapper paper, bag etc.

Over the past few years, e-commerce industry has emerged tremendously which has positively impacted the market for gift boxes. In addition to, paper or corrugated gift box is on trend due to the sustainability, and eco-friendly nature because they are easily recyclable and degradable. Furthermore, the factors which are contributing towards the growth of gift boxes market is the rise in per capita income of consumers which has increased the investment of income on the gift. The logistics and transport market is expanding at a high pace and is emerging as an opportunity for future growth of the global box packaging market.

Gift Boxes Market – Regional outlook

Gift Boxes Market has been segmented on the basis of the region into North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe and the Middle East. Among these regions, North America and Asia Pacific are expected to witness a high growth for gift boxes market. In Asia Pacific, China is anticipated to be the largest market for gift boxes because of the increasing trends towards aesthetic and convenience in packaging. Above average growth is expected in the Middle East and Africa for gift boxes market over the forecast period 2017-2025. Emerging economies across the globe have seen an increase in per capita income which is positively influencing the preferences for the usage of luxury packaging solutions such as gift boxes.

Gift Boxes Market – Key players

Few of the key players in the global gift boxes market are Qingdao Hongrui Industry Co. Ltd, Shenzhen Fuxiang Gifts & Packaging Co. Ltd, Bayley’s Boxes, Varanna Industries, Shanghai Xianrong Packing Co., Ltd., Om Express Print Pack Private Limited, Valtenna Industria Cartotecnia, and Shenzhen Tianya Paper Products Co.,Ltd.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights : Detailed overview of parent market,Changing market dynamics in the industry,In-depth market segmentation,Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value,Recent industry trends and developments,Competitive landscape,Strategies of key players and products offered,Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth,A neutral perspective on market performance,Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint.