Hydroponics Market Analysis,Growth and Forecast to 2024

The global hydroponics market accounted for USD 5,223.7 Million in 2017. Further, the market is expected to reach to a valuation of USD 13,842.3 Million by the end of 2023. Moreover, it is anticipated to flourish at a CAGR of 20.7% during the forecast period i.e. 2018-2023. The market is driven by its benefit such as higher yield as compared to traditional farming methods. As the population grows, the demand for food is rising. This factor is envisioned to bolster the growth of the market in the upcoming years.

Segmentation

The research offers a comprehensive analysis of hydroponics market with respect to following sub-markets:

By Product

 Growing Chamber

 Pump & Tubing

 Growing LED Lights

 HVAC

 Growing Supplies

 Controlling Equipment

 Reservoir

 Accessories

By System

 Aggregate Hydroponic System

o Closed Systems

o Open Systems

 Liquid Hydroponics System

o Nutrient Film Technique (NFT)

o Others

By Crop

 Lettuce

 Microgreens

 Medical Marijuana

 Tomatoes

 Herbs

 Pepper

 Cucumber

 Others

By Geography

 North America (U.S. & Canada)

 Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

 Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

 Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles various major market players such as

 Amhydro

 American Hydroponics

 The Hydroponics Company Limited

 HydroGarden

 Hanna Instruments, Inc.

 General Hydroponics

 Hydrofarm

 Greentech Agro, LLC

 Hydrodynamics International, Inc.

 Heliospectra AB

 Lumigrow Inc.



The Research Reports Inc. presents a comprehensive assessment of the Hydroponics Market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to categories such as market segments, geographies, type of product and deal landscapes.



Industry report analyzes the global hydroponics market by the following segments:

 Product

 System

 Crop

Geographic Market Analysis:

The report offers separate analysis of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. In addition, further breakdown of market data and analysis of region into countries is covered in the report.`

Customization: We also offers customizations in the industry report as per the companys specific needs.

Key Questions Answered in the Global Hydroponics Industry Report

 What is the overall market size in 2017? What will be the market growth during the forecast period i.e. 2018-2023?

 Which region would have high demand for product in the upcoming years?

 What are the factors driving the growth of the market?

 Which sub-market will make the most significant contribution to the market?

 What are the market opportunities for existing and entry-level players?

 What are various long-term and short-term strategies adopted by the market players?

2019-2024 Global Hydroponics Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Hydroponics Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Hydroponics Market Size CAGR by Region

2.3 Hydroponics Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Hydroponics Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Hydroponics Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)

2.5 Hydroponics Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Hydroponics Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Hydroponics Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

