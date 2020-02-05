Immunofluorescence Assays Market Trends, Regulations and Competitive Landscape Outlook to 2025

Immunofluorescence is the specific antigen and antibody reaction where the antibodies are labeled with a fluorescent dye and the antigen-antibody complex is visualized using fluorescent (UV) microscope. Some of the commonly used fluorochromes include Acridine Orange, Lissamine, Rhodamine, and Calcofluor white. Various factors determine the type of immunofluorescence assay used such as time consumed, cost, complexity, flexibility, sensitivity, cross reactivity and many others. It is used in all disciplines of biology including medicine for diagnostics and research.

View Report-

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/immunofluorescence-assays-market.html

Immunofluorescence assays are used to detect specific proteins in cells that may be in specimen, in culture, in tissues, on microbeads and microarrays, etc. Two types of immunofluorescence assays are usually performed: Direct and Indirect immunofluorescence. Direct immunofluorescence is used less often as the antibody against the molecule of interest is conjugated chemically to a fluorescent dye, so to spot every antigen, the specific antibody will have to be conjugated with FITC.

In indirect immunofluorescence assay, the antibody specific for the molecule of interest i.e. the primary antibody is not labeled, and the second anti-immunoglobulin antibody focused toward the first antibody i.e. the secondary antibody is tagged with some fluorescent dye. Indirect fluorescence is used more commonly as the tagged secondary antibody and can be used to detect many different antigens. However, the primary antibody will have to be specific for the antigen to be detected.

Request Brochure-

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=22763

The fluorescence can be read as a qualitative result or quantitative result using fluorescence microscopy. The fluorescence can also be quantified using a flow cytometer, array scanner or automated imaging instrument.

Immunofluorescence assays Market: Drivers & Restraints

The improved versions of kits and reagents increases its demand. Increase in the number of cancer incidences and various infectious diseases rising the demand. Investments in research by various governmental and non-governmental organizations is upsurging the demand for these kits. Some of the restraining factors include the potential of cross reactivity, lower signal and higher costs in some of the market products available. More safer and effective tests are coming up in the market which diverts clinicians and researchers. Improved kits and protocols would likely help in continuing the market.

Request for TOC containing Tables and Figures:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=22763