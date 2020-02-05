Induction Cooktop Market – Opportunities & Forecasts, 2019–2025

Induction Cooktop is a kind cooking equipment using electromagnetism to turn cooking pans into cookers (creating heat energy inside the pan itself, instead of firing it in from outside). Induction cooktop cooks food more quickly and safely with less energy, compared with the traditional gas stove.

Simply, an induction cooktop is an electromagnet. Inside the glass cooktop, there’s an electronically controlled coil of metal. When turn on the power, there will be an alternating current flow through the coil and it produces a fluctuating magnetic field all around it and directly above it, this will produce heat indirectly.

Induction cooktop is a cooking equipment using electromagnetism to turn cooking pans into cookers (creating heat energy inside the pan itself, instead of firing it in from outside). The types of induction cooktop mainly include touch screen and touchtone type.

China is the largest production market of induction cooktop with market share more than 70%. In addition, China is also the largest consumer of induction cooktop with market share about 59% in 2015.In general; China is the most important player in the global market of induction cooktop.

Every year, there is millions of induction cooktops exported to India, Taiwan, USA and Europe from China. Giant manufacturers like Midea, SUPOR and Joyoung not only dominated the local market, but also occupied large market share in other regions.

The global Induction Cooktop market is valued at 5450 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 5600 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 0.3% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Induction Cooktop volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Induction Cooktop market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Midea

SUPOR

Joyoung

Philips

POVOS

Galanz

Fusibo

Sunpentown

Panasonic

Haier Group

AB Electrolux

Segment by Type

Touch Screen Type

Touchtone Type

Segment by Application

Home Use

Commercial Use

Strategic Points Covered in TOC:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product scope, market risk, market overview, and market opportunities of the global market

Chapter 2: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the global market which consists of its revenue, sales, and price of the products

Chapter 3: Displaying the competitive nature among key manufacturers, with market share, revenue, and sales

Chapter 4: Presenting global market by regions, market share and with revenue and sales for the projected period

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions

