Insulated Metal Panels Market Leading Top Players Metl-Span, Kingspan Panel, Centria, Mbci, Etc.

Insulated Metal Panels (IMPs) are lightweight composite exterior wall and roof panels with metal skins and an insulating foam core. These panels have superior insulating properties, and their outstanding spanning capabilities and one-pass installation makes them quick to install, saving costs compared to other wall assemblies. IMPs are available in a wide variety of colors, widths, profiles and finishes, enabling virtually any aesthetic desired for walls and roofs.

Insulated metal panel production enterprises in US are relatively concentrated than in other industries. The top 5 manufacturers occupied more than 60% of the market share. So the competition in US is intense. Some manufactures with brand awareness in US are Metl-Span, Kingspan Panel, Centria and MBCI. The downstream industries of insulated metal panel products are Commercial/Industrial, Architectural and Cold Storage. In the recent years, with the end the recovery of economic and construction industry, the consumption increase of insulated metal panel will be obvious.

In the foreseeable future, the insulated metal panel will show an optimistic upward trend. Although sales of insulated metal panel products bring a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants who just have money but without technical advantage, raw materials advantage and downstream support, do not enter into the insulated metal panel field hastily. The global Insulated Metal Panels market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Insulated Metal Panels volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Insulated Metal Panels market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan. At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Metl-Span

Kingspan Panel

Centria

MBCI

Huntsman

Green Span

Nucor

Metal Sales

ATAS International

PermaTherm

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Polyurethane Insulated Metal Panel

Polyethylene Insulated Metal Panel

Fiber Glass Insulated Metal Panel

Mineral wool Insulated Metal Panel

Segment by Application

Commercial and Industrial

Architectural

Cold Storage

