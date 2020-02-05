Interesting Research Report on the Future of Global Specialty Paper Market 2019-2025

The latest report on “Specialty Paper Market (Raw Materials – Additives, Fillers, Binders, Pulp, and Other Raw Materials; Product Type – Release & Labels, Decor Papers, Pharmaceutical Leaflet Papers, Flexible Packaging Papers, and Other Product Types; End-Use Application – Industrial, Construction, Packaging, Label, Food Service, Printings, and Other End-Use Applications): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025.” The global specialty paper market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.15% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

Specialty paper has applications in diverse industries including healthcare, construction, packaging and labeling, retail, and laundry care. The specialty paper market has spectacularly grown in recent years following the rapid adoption of packaging mechanisms and home delivery facilities in several sectors. It provides enhanced moisture retention, pH levels and hygiene that makes it suitable as a packaging material in sectors such as food and beverage, lifestyle and cosmetics.

Recently, new products such as individual packaging for food that can be refrigerated, heated in the oven, and served to the end-customer in a one-and-the-same container create more value for producers capable of making such paper products. New medical products, together with the need for clean water and air, offer new avenues of opportunities to the specialty paper producers.

Increasing urban population and development of the food & beverage sector are the major driving factor for the specialty paper market. Furthermore, factors such as rising disposable incomes increased consumption of instant tea premix sachets, and the growing awareness of hygiene and a high number of foodservice outlets are other driving factors for the market growth.

The rising online shopping sector in emerging as well as developed economies are boosting the growth of the market. The convenience of online shopping led to a corresponding rise in the demand for packaging materials and other materials required to transport and store the products. However, stringent government rules & regulations on material use are restraining the growth of the specialty paper market. Moreover, the introduction of nanotechnology in specialty papers expected to provide growth opportunities to the market players.

Geographically, Europe dominates the global specialty paper market owing to the steady presence of paper processing framework. Asia-Pacific is the second-largest market for specialty paper due to the increasingly prosperous economic growth in several countries in the region.

Segment Covered

The report on the global specialty paper market covers segments such as raw materials, product type, and end-use application. On the basis of raw materials, the sub-markets include additives, fillers, binders, pulp, and other raw materials. On the basis of product type, the sub-markets include release & labels, decor papers, pharmaceutical leaflet papers, flexible packaging papers, and other product types. On the basis of end-use applications, the sub-markets include industrial, construction, packaging, label, food service, printings, and other end-use applications.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Domtar Corporation, Nippon Paper Group, Mondi Plc, ITC Ltd., International Paper, Stora Enso, Oji Holdings Corporation, Asia Pulp & Paper Co. Limited, Sappi Limited, Glatfelter, and other companies.

