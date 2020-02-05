IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Growth- Analysis to 2025

This report studies the global IT Service Management (ITSM) Software market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global IT Service Management (ITSM) Software market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

ServiceNow

Atlassian

IBM

CA Technologies

BMC Software

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

HEAT Software

ASG Software

Axios Systems

SAP

Cherwell Software

Freshservice

Spiceworks

Epicor

TOPdesk

Samanage

Agiloft Service

Symantec

LANDesk Service Desk

EZPro Service Desk

IssueTrak

Remedyforce

JIRA Service Desk

SysAid

SolarWinds Web Help Desk

Autotask

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud-based

On-Premises

Market segment by Application, split into

Small Enterprises

Medsized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

Global IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

1 Industry Overview of IT Service Management (ITSM) Software

1.1 IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Market Overview

1.1.1 IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.3 IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Market by Type

1.4 IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Market by End Users/Application

2 Global IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 ServiceNow

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2 Atlassian

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.3 IBM

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.4 CA Technologies

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.5 BMC Software

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.6 Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.7 HEAT Software

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.8 ASG Software

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.9 Axios Systems

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.10 SAP

3.10.1 Company Profile

3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.10.4 IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.11 Cherwell Software

3.12 Freshservice

3.13 Spiceworks

3.14 Epicor

4 Global IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)

4.1 Global IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

4.3 Potential Application of IT Service Management (ITSM) Software in Future

4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of IT Service Management (ITSM) Software

5 United States IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Development Status and Outlook

6 Europe IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Development Status and Outlook

7 China IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Development Status and Outlook

8 Japan IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Development Status and Outlook

9 Southeast Asia IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Development Status and Outlook

10 India IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Development Status and Outlook

11 Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2018-2025)

11.1 Global IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Market Size (Value) by Regions (2018-2025)

11.2 Global IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Market Size (Value) by Type (2018-2025)

11.3 Global IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Market Size by Application (2018-2025)

12 IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Market Dynamics

12.1 IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Market Opportunities

12.2 IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Challenge and Risk

12.2.1 Competition from Opponents

12.2.2 Downside Risks of Economy

12.3 IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Market Constraints and Threat

12.3.1 Threat from Substitute

12.3.2 Government Policy

12.3.3 Technology Risks

12.4 IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Market Driving Force

12.4.1 Growing Demand from Emerging Markets

12.4.2 Potential Application

13 Market Effect Factors Analysis

13.1 Technology Progress/Risk

13.1.1 Substitutes

13.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry

13.2 Consumer Needs Trend/Customer Preference

13.3 External Environmental Change

13.3.1 Economic Fluctuations

13.3.2 Other Risk Factors

Continued…..



