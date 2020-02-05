LAW PRACTICE MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2025

This report studies the global Law Practice Management Software market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Law Practice Management Software market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Themis Solutions (Clio)

Rocket Matter

Amicus Attorney

CasetrackerLaw

Lexicata

CosmoLex

AbacusLaw

Legal Files

SmartAdvocate

Lawcus

Fynsis Softlabs

LexisNexis

Nuance

Advantage Law Software

DPS Software

Synergy International Systems

EveryClient

ESI Software

LawGro

PracticePanther

HoudiniEsq

Zelican

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud-based

Web-based

Market segment by Application, split into

Law Offices

Law Schools

Other

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

Global Law Practice Management Software Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

1 Industry Overview of Law Practice Management Software

1.1 Law Practice Management Software Market Overview

1.1.1 Law Practice Management Software Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Law Practice Management Software Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.3 Law Practice Management Software Market by Type

1.4 Law Practice Management Software Market by End Users/Application

2 Global Law Practice Management Software Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Law Practice Management Software Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 Themis Solutions (Clio)

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Law Practice Management Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2 Rocket Matter

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Law Practice Management Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.3 Amicus Attorney

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Law Practice Management Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.4 CasetrackerLaw

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Law Practice Management Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.5 Lexicata

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Law Practice Management Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.6 CosmoLex

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 Law Practice Management Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.7 AbacusLaw

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 Law Practice Management Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.8 Legal Files

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 Law Practice Management Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.9 SmartAdvocate

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 Law Practice Management Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.10 Lawcus

3.10.1 Company Profile

3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.10.4 Law Practice Management Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.11 Fynsis Softlabs

3.12 LexisNexis

3.13 Nuance

3.14 Advantage Law Software

3.15 DPS Software

3.16 Synergy International Systems

4 Global Law Practice Management Software Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Law Practice Management Software Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Law Practice Management Software Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

4.3 Potential Application of Law Practice Management Software in Future

4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Law Practice Management Software

5 United States Law Practice Management Software Development Status and Outlook

6 Europe Law Practice Management Software Development Status and Outlook

7 China Law Practice Management Software Development Status and Outlook

8 Japan Law Practice Management Software Development Status and Outlook

9 Southeast Asia Law Practice Management Software Development Status and Outlook

10 India Law Practice Management Software Development Status and Outlook

11 Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2018-2025)

11.1 Global Law Practice Management Software Market Size (Value) by Regions (2018-2025)

11.2 Global Law Practice Management Software Market Size (Value) by Type (2018-2025)

11.3 Global Law Practice Management Software Market Size by Application (2018-2025)

12 Law Practice Management Software Market Dynamics

12.1 Law Practice Management Software Market Opportunities

12.2 Law Practice Management Software Challenge and Risk

12.2.1 Competition from Opponents

12.2.2 Downside Risks of Economy

12.3 Law Practice Management Software Market Constraints and Threat

12.3.1 Threat from Substitute

12.3.2 Government Policy

12.3.3 Technology Risks

12.4 Law Practice Management Software Market Driving Force

12.4.1 Growing Demand from Emerging Markets

12.4.2 Potential Application

13 Market Effect Factors Analysis

13.1 Technology Progress/Risk

13.1.1 Substitutes

13.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry

13.2 Consumer Needs Trend/Customer Preference

13.3 External Environmental Change

13.3.1 Economic Fluctuations

13.3.2 Other Risk Factors

Continued…..



