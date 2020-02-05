Lifting Columns Market – The Rising Industrialization and Growing Penetration of Modular Kitchens and Movable Desks With Monitors Drives Demand

Lifting columns are the initiative components used when there is a necessity of steady movement of heavy machine or equipment. The lifting column works on fully integrated technology to uplift heavy loads. The lifting column is a useful equipment in order to lift or synchronize machines at office or laboratory workstation. The emergence of numerous advanced technologies is supplementing the demand for lifting columns. These advanced technologies aid in robust and smooth movements of the lifting columns. The lifting column works on steady and maintenance free guiding systems in order to lift heavy loads. Thus, the introduction of advanced technology is major factor responsible for the rapid growth of the lifting columns market during the forecast period. The various challenges of lifting and adjusting different equipment faced by multiple industries is expected to lift the demand for global lifting column market. The lifting column is available with exclusive technologies such as telescopic post, vacuum feeding system, etc. in order to enhance operations in food processing, packaging, pharmaceutical and other industries.

The escalating need for height adjustment and heavy loads movement in the industrial automation industry and packaging industry is expected to boost the demand the lifting column. The growing necessity of automated and efficient work of lifting heavy loads and different equipment in various industries such as packaging, healthcare and industrial automation is anticipated to drive the lifting column market. Owing to the increasing need for improving manufacturing capacity by using time-saving technologies, the adoption of lifting columns is increasing. The technical benefits offered by lifting column including operating automatically as well as automatically and time-saving are estimated to increase the growth of the lifting column market over the forecast time frame. Furthermore, the advancement of technology to function a lifting column using mobile devices also attracts the consumer.

The lifting column is also used in chairs and beds for adjustment and lifting operations. The growing requirement of adjustable chairs or beds and various machines such as X-ray couches and incubators in the medical industry is likely to help the growth of the market for lifting column over the forecast period. The lifting column operates on the principle to bring high loads in all directions. The constant need of lifting column in healthcare, packaging industry and ergonomics is expected to boost the overall growth of the lifting column market over the forecast period. The swelling demand for Medicare devices based on motion control is propelling the demand for lifting columns in the healthcare industry.

Numerous medical equipment such as treatment chairs, wheelchair lifts, examination tables, beds and dental chairs use vertical lifts in order to enhance accessibility and comfort. Due to busy schedule and hectic lifestyle, most people be likely to ignore their health issues. Work pressure, rigid schedules, and deadlines are the common reasons of stress that disturb the health of an individual.

The latest trend gaining thrust in the market is lifting column products operated using mobile devices. With the advancements in technology, there was development of lifting columns that could be operated using a mobile device like a remote. With the help of a remote control and wireless technology, one could adjust the position of any product within the facility.

The global lifting columns market can be segmented on the basis of product, application and geography. On the basis of product, the global lifting columns market can be segmented into two-stage lifting columns and multi-stage lifting columns. Multi-stage lifting columns segment is anticipated to dominate the global lifting columns market throughout the forecast period as these lifting columns make operations relatively less simple and also provide advantages such as easy access to heights, ease of lifting heavier weights.

