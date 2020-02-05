Light Vehicle Seating Market Type, Application– Trends & Forecasts to 2019-2025

Light Vehicle Seating is a kind of automotive seat which is installed on the passenger cars and some commercial vehicles whose gross weight are less than 3.5T. Light vehicle seating is an assembly of seat frame, sponge, fabric and other components. Light vehicle seating in the report doesn’t contain children safety seat.

Due to developing of automotive market, demand of Light Vehicle Seating is growing higher. In recent years, Europe and USA are still the main market of Light Vehicle Seating. However, developing countries are becoming the emerging market of Light Vehicle Seating, such as China, India and Brazil etc. Viewed from the supply side, there are many manufacturers in the Light Vehicle Seating industry, while from the demand side; the current demand for Light Vehicle Seating is growing.

At present, there are a few manufacturers in the world. A few leading companies occupy most of market share. The leading five companies are Johnson Controls, Lear, Faurecia, Toyota Boshoku , Magna and they occupy about 75.89% of the market in 2015.

To grab more market, the little companies have to expand the technology, capital investment and brand influence. To meet the challenge of the little companies and keep their leading stage, leading companies need to increase the technology innovation and speed up the product upgrading. Due to the stable automotive OEM market, Light Vehicle Seating market will still be a market leading by a few companies in future.

The global Light Vehicle Seating market is valued at 63900 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 84100 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Light Vehicle Seating volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Light Vehicle Seating market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Johnson Controls

Lear

Faurecia

Toyota Boshoku

Magna

TS TECH

NHK Spring

Tachi-S

Hyundai Dymos

Sitech

Segment by Type

Fabric Seat

Genuine Leather Seat

Other

Segment by Application

Sedan

SUV

Strategic Points Covered in TOC:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product scope, market risk, market overview, and market opportunities of the global market

Chapter 2: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the global market which consists of its revenue, sales, and price of the products

Chapter 3: Displaying the competitive nature among key manufacturers, with market share, revenue, and sales

Chapter 4: Presenting global market by regions, market share and with revenue and sales for the projected period

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions

