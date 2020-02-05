Market Insights on Growth of VCI Paper Market During 2017 – 2027

VCI (Volatile corrosion inhibitor) paper is a natural kraft paper coated with volatile chemicals either on one or both sides, VCI paper is applicable in packaging for protecting metallic products from rust and corrosion. With growth in the primary packaging industry, the demand for packaging materials for metallic parts and components is also growing simultaneously, fuelling the growth of VCI paper market. Rust and corrosion are major barriers in the transportation of metallic components in some major fields including aeronautics and military where the protection of these parts are of paramount importance.

VCI paper being a new chemical solution helps solve this complex problem of protecting metallic components during transportation, thereby increasing the VCI paper market globally. The new formulations available in the market such as the polyethylene coated VCI papers provide even better humidity resistance and are also creating an upsurge in the market demand.

VCI Paper Market- Market Dynamics:

Anti-corrosive nature of VCI paper is the major driver for the VCI paper market which facilitates effective protection during transportation of metals. Another factor fueling the VCI paper market is the property of the paper which increases the life-cycle of products without interfering with their electrical or mechanical surface properties. VCI paper is environment friendly and quite economic in nature thus acting as another promoting factor for the VCI paper market. Another factor propelling the VCI paper market is the recyclable characteristics of the paper. VCI paper protects both ferrous and non-ferrous materials including steal, cast iron, aluminum, copper, zinc, nickel and chrome.

Another factor aiding in the growth of VCI paper market is the easy and convenience of using VCI paper. The flexibility of VCI paper aids in wrapping of metallic parts and components easily without any usage of packaging tapes hence making the packaging process economic and more productive. However, the major barrier to the VCI paper market is its compatibility with smaller parts and components. Moreover, the hindrance during visual inspection of machines restrains the growth of VCI paper market.

VCI Paper Market- Market Segmentation:

The VCI paper market can be segmented on the basis of product type, packaging type and end use. On the basis of product type, the VCI paper market can be segmented into thick papers (used to wrap rough and large products) and waxed paper (used to increase the shelf life and protection against harsh conditions). On the basis of packaging type, the VCI paper market can be segmented into VCI rolls, VCI sheets and VCI bag format. VCI sheets and rolls are the major contributors in this segment due to their widespread preference by market players. On the basis of end use, the VCI paper market can be segmented into automotive components, musical components, defense and military components, aerospace parts and components, gears, motors, bearings and others.

Research and development activities carried out by packaging manufacturers have resulted in improved functionality and effectiveness. Key initiatives in innovation have led to special material VCI paper available in the market that provides protection even against galvanic corrosion.

VCI Paper Market- Regional Outlook:

Geographically, the VCI paper market can be segmented into five key regions namely, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Middle East and Africa. North American and European regions is the leading market segment for the VCI paper market and due to the increasing demand in these regions the market is expected to witness a healthy growth over the forecast period. Active investments made in the emerging market of Asia-Pacific due to economic labor is also anticipated to have a significant growth over the forecast period.

VCI Paper Market- Key Players:

Some of the key players of VCI paper market are Safepack Industries Ltd., Armor Protective Packaging, Daubert VCI, Inc., Green Packaging, Inc., Protective Packaging Corporation Inc., RBL Industries, Technology Packaging Ltd, Propack Spa‎, Multitech Group Inc., and Branopac India Pvt Ltd.

