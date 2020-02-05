Medical Exoskeletons Market will grow at a CAGR of during 2019-2024

Medical Exoskeletons is medicalâ€”improving the quality of life of persons who have, for example, lost the use of their legs, by providing assistive technology to enable system-assisted walking or restoration of other motor controls lost due to illness or accidental injury.

The market is dominated by North America, followed by Europe. Factors such the growing geriatric population, increasing demand for self-assist exoskeletons, high prevalence of stroke, and the growing number of spinal cord injuries (SCI) are driving market growth in this region. However, the high cost of medical exoskeletons may restrain the growth of the market to a certain extent.

In 2018, the global Medical Exoskeletons market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.This report focuses on the Medical Exoskeletons status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Medical Exoskeletons development in various regions.

Request a Sample copy of [email protected] https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/requestsample/526050

The key players covered in this study

Cyberdyne

Ekso Bionics

Rewalk Robotics

Bionik Laboratories

Rex Bionics

Parker Hannifin

B-Temia

Bioness

Hocoma

Wearable Robotics

Gogoa Mobility Robots

Exoatlet

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Powered Exoskeletons

Passive Exoskeletons

Browse Complete TOC with Tables and Figures index @

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/Global-Medical-Exoskeletons-Market-Research-Report-2019.html

Market segment by Application, split into

Upper Extremity Medical Exoskeletons

Lower Extremity Medical Exoskeletons

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Inquiry Before Buying a Sample copy of [email protected]

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/enquirybuy/526050

Contact Us: Mr. Jeet Jain, Sales Manager,

[email protected] ;

+1-240-284-8070, +44-20-3290-4151;

About us: – MarketResearchNest.com is the most comprehensive collection of market research products and services on the Web. We offer reports from almost all top publishers and update our collection on daily basis to provide you with instant online access to the world’s most complete and recent database of expert insights on World industries, organizations, products, and trends.