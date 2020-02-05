Medical Grade Coatings Market 2019 Global Analysis,Research,Review,Applications and Forecast to 2025

Medical Grade Coatings Industry 2019

Medical grade coatings range from lubrication and anti-microbial liquids to water-resistant polymer. Each type of medical grade coatings are used on medical devices for many applications. Many types of medical grade coatings are used on medical devices such as lubricants, hydrophilic, hydrophobic, anti-microbial, and drug-eluting, among others. Lubricant coatings are used on medical devices that require extra assistance in besting inserted into the biological opening or other medical devices. Hydrophilic surface coatings are used on many medical devices such as tubes, as these require more wettability in order to properly function with body tissues and fluids. Antimicrobial coatings are used on medical devices that come in contact with sensitive bodily fluids such as blood or urine. These devices need to be sanitized with antimicrobial coatings to prevent the infection from external bacteria spreading into the body.

Global Medical Grade Coatings market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Medical Grade Coatings.

This report researches the worldwide Medical Grade Coatings market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Medical Grade Coatings breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

DowDupont Inc

Royal DSM

Surmodics Inc

Hydromer Inc

Biocoat Inc

Precision Coating Co. Inc

AST Products Inc

Covalon Technologies Ltd

Harland Medical Systems Inc

Specialty Coatings Systems Inc

Medicoat Ag

Aculon Inc

Medtronic

Medical Grade Coatings Breakdown Data by Type

By Material

PTFE

PVDF

Silicone

Parylene

Metals

Others (FEP, PFA, etc.)

By Formulation

Water-Based

Solvent-Based

Medical Grade Coatings Breakdown Data by Application

General Surgery

Cardiovascular

Neurology

Gynaecology

Orthopaedics

Dentistry

Others (Ophthalmology, Paediatrics, etc.)

Medical Grade Coatings Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Medical Grade Coatings Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

Global Medical Grade Coatings Market Research Report 2019-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Medical Grade Coatings Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Medical Grade Coatings Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 PTFE

1.4.3 PVDF

1.4.4 Silicone

1.4.5 Parylene

1.4.6 Metals

1.4.7 Others (FEP, PFA, etc.)

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Medical Grade Coatings Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 General Surgery

1.5.3 Cardiovascular

1.5.4 Neurology

1.5.5 Gynaecology

1.5.6 Orthopaedics

1.5.7 Dentistry

1.5.8 Others (Ophthalmology, Paediatrics, etc.)

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Medical Grade Coatings Production

2.1.1 Global Medical Grade Coatings Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Medical Grade Coatings Production 2014-2025

2.1.3 Global Medical Grade Coatings Capacity 2014-2025

2.1.4 Global Medical Grade Coatings Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Medical Grade Coatings Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Medical Grade Coatings Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

…….

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 DowDupont Inc

8.1.1 DowDupont Inc Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Medical Grade Coatings

8.1.4 Medical Grade Coatings Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 Royal DSM

8.2.1 Royal DSM Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description

8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Medical Grade Coatings

8.2.4 Medical Grade Coatings Product Description

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 Surmodics Inc

8.3.1 Surmodics Inc Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description

8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Medical Grade Coatings

8.3.4 Medical Grade Coatings Product Description

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.4 Hydromer Inc

8.4.1 Hydromer Inc Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description

8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Medical Grade Coatings

8.4.4 Medical Grade Coatings Product Description

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

8.5 Biocoat Inc

8.5.1 Biocoat Inc Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description

8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Medical Grade Coatings

8.5.4 Medical Grade Coatings Product Description

8.5.5 SWOT Analysis

8.6 Precision Coating Co. Inc

8.6.1 Precision Coating Co. Inc Company Details

8.6.2 Company Description

8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Medical Grade Coatings

8.6.4 Medical Grade Coatings Product Description

8.6.5 SWOT Analysis

8.7 AST Products Inc

8.7.1 AST Products Inc Company Details

8.7.2 Company Description

8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Medical Grade Coatings

8.7.4 Medical Grade Coatings Product Description

8.7.5 SWOT Analysis

Continued……

