Mobile Education Market Predicted to Rise at a Lucrative CAGR throughout 2024

Mobile connectivity provides prominent opportunities in teaching and learning sector. Mobile education or m-learning is a digital learning landscape in which individual, portables devices such as e-readers, tablets and others such as smartphones are used for education purpose with the help of mobile network. Mobile education enable users to learn across multiple context through content and social interactions. Mobile education primarily emphasizes on mobility of users and allows remote access for convenient consumption of services. Moreover, mobile education allows to personalize education for individual users as per their requirements, and also caters one-to-many education delivery approach in order to enable accessibility to large number of users. The growing adoption of mobile education has diversified the offerings in global mobile education market. Many educational institutions are delivering teaching and learning services through on demand video teachings. In addition, mobile education helps teachers to collect real-time data through wireless assessment, and customize the instructions inside and outside of the classroom for each student. Many educational solutions are providing game-based learning to deliver interactive sessions to convey knowledge. Furthermore, many companies have introduced e-reader devices to support the e-textbooks versions published by educational content producers.

The rapid developments in technology is transforming educational sector across the world. The increasing adoption of smartphones in educational industry and growing popularity of educational mobile apps are driving the growth of global mobile education market. Moreover, the adoption of mobile education is increasing due to rising demand for enhanced management of student and administrative data from educational institutions. The increasing penetration of 4g and significant developments in 5g connectivity is supplementing the growth of mobile education market. In addition, growing demand for convenient accessibility to educational solutions is also one of the key factors contributing to the global mobile education market. Mobile education market is anticipated to see reduced adoption due to difficulties in content development. This is related to the lack of common hardware platform and software compatibility issues of multiple portable devices. In addition, network connection is most important requirement for mobile learning, without which it is challenging to access the educational services through mobile devices. The growing importance of distance education, and integrated educational services in emerging economies are anticipated to provide opportunities for mobile education market in the future.

Global mobile education market is categorized by portable device type, by end-use application, and by geography. By portable device type, mobile education market is classified into personal digital assistance (PDA’s), smartphones, tablets and others (e-readers). On the basis of end-use application, mobile education market is classified into schools, technical and vocational education and training, and tertiary education.

Based on the geography, mobile education market is segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Mobile education market in Asia Pacific and Europe is primarily driven by growing network connectivity and enhanced broadband services. Furthermore, increasing educational content production and large-scale adoption of mobile technology in education industry is anticipated to drive the North America mobile education market.

The major players in mobile education market include D2L Corporation, Blackboard, Inc., Achieve Labs, Inc., WizIQ, Inc., Edmodo, Inc., Haiku Learning, Inc., Saba Software, Inc., Adobe Systems Incorporated, Aptara, Inc., Apple, Inc., Pearson Education, Barnes & Noble, Inc., Docebo NA, Inc., and Schoology, Inc.