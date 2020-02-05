Need for Secure Hard Cash Transport to Boost Cash Logistics Market

Cash logistics include physical cash transport from one place to another. Services in the field of cash logistics include secure cash services, ATM banking, cash armor, management services, and valuables transportation. This entire process involves physical movements from one location to another of banknotes, credit cards, coins, and items of value. Improving growth in ATM installation, increasing cash consumption, rebirth in India and increasing need for refueling ATMs together with increased buying power are key factors driving the strong growth rate of the APAC region.

Hard Cash to Remain Key Market Segment

While digital payments are growing globally, hard cash payments still occupy an important market share. Due to the growing globalized banknote markets, the need is predestined for cash logistics players at various points in the cash supply, such as from card printers, central banks and retail banks. In addition, the movement of high-denomination bills in a country may also lead to the need for cash logistics players, since the government is able to cancel and replace such bills with new bills.

The market of cash logistics is becoming more popular as the risks are significant in the BFSI sector. These providers play a vital role in the banking sector, which involves physically moving large sums of cash across bank branches or ensuring that bank ATMs are not cash-saved. The BFSI industry has an enormous demand for safety locks and valves for the storage of cash, assets and other important items. All these factors, together with the increase of the available money, drive the growth of the market.

Mergers and Acquisitions being Adopted by Vendors

The cash logistics providers adopt a number of growth strategies to expand their businesses in the competitive market. Also, as part of expanding their operations, suppliers explore new user segments. Loomis, for example, acquired Oy in 2017. This will help Loomis implement solutions from Intermarketing to offer cash recycling solutions for customers in the banking and retail sectors. One of the key trends in the global cash logistics market is the adoption of these growth strategies by providers of cash logistics services.

The CIC- GDP ratio and the installation of the ATMs has increased in the light of the increased cash prevalence in developing countries, especially in China, India. Among the regions, the largest regional share in the global cash logistics market is North America.

Prominent vendors operating in the global cash logistics market are General Secure Logistics Services, Loomis, CMS Infosystems, Paragon Security, Cash Logistik Security, and Lemuir Group.

