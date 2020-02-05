New report: PVDC Food Packaging Market opportunities and forecast assessment, 2017 – 2027

Polyvinylidene Chloride (PVDC) is a vinyl polymer which is a preferred raw material for food packaging. The use of PVDC material in food packaging improves the appearance of the packaging through its gloss, transparency, print-adhesion, and scratch resistance. PVDC is applied as water-based coatings to plastic films such as BOPP and polyester. PVDC plays an important role in blister packaging as coating or lamination on PVC. The gas and moisture permeability of PVC blister packaging is reduced to certain extent with the use of PVDC. Moreover, it provides an excellent barrier to both water vapor and oxygen.

PVDC Food Packaging Market: Drivers and Restraints

The global PVDC food packaging market is expected to register decent growth during the forecast period driven by the middle class of developing countries. Demand for packaged food is rising in emerging regions due to the rapid urbanization and growing disposable income. Growth in such regions in expected to impact the food packaging industry positively. Specialty material such as PVDC is gaining importance in the food packaging market. The increasing demand for packaged food and beverages together with growing use of packaging material in various food service outlets and expanding working population has given impetus to PVDC food packaging market.

The feasible properties of PVDC make is one of the most favored raw material for food packaging. The PVDC material meets the requirements of the governing authorities of North America and European region as it has lower environmental impacts. This factor acts as a driver for the global PVDC food packaging market. The PVDC film is environment-friendly which makes it suitable for the use of food packaging.

The PVDC increasing demand of PVDC films in the packaging of processed meat, cheese, bread, snacks and the instant food is anticipated to grow the market during the forecast period. The market for PVDC food packaging can be segmented on the basis of application as dairy products, fruits and vegetables, pet food, baby food, confectionary, Meat, Poultry & Seafood, and others. The meat, poultry and seafood segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

PVDC Food Packaging Market: Region Wise Outlook

The global PVDC Food Packaging Market is segmented into the seven key regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and Middle East and Africa (MEA). The North America region is the leading market in the global PVDC Food Packaging market. The APEJ region shows a huge potential to grow in PVDC food packaging market.

The increasing disposable income of the middle-class population in countries like India and China is expected to drive the PVDC food packaging market over the forecast period. The Western Europe region is expected to emerge as another attractive market for PVDC Food Packaging.

