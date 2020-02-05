Optical Brighteners Market 2017-2022: 3V Sigma, Akzo Nobel N.V., Archroma, BASF SE, Clariant AG, Daikafill Chemical sIndia Ltd., Eastman Chemical Co
The global market for optical brighteners should reach $1.7 billion in 2017 and $2.1 billion by 2022, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3% for the period of 2017-2022.
Report Includes
91 data tables
An overview of the global markets for optical brighteners or OBA (optical brightening agents)
Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022
Examination of the market dynamics and industry structure, specifically market drivers and key issues in the global optical brighteners market
Segmentation of the market by application, chemicals, and region
Delineation of current and emerging applications of optical brighteners identified as textile, detergents and soaps, paper, and cosmetics
Competitive analysis, including optimal growth strategies and industry matrices
Profiles of major players in the industry including 3V Sigma, Akzo Nobel N.V., Archroma, BASF SE, Clariant AG, Daikafill Chemical sIndia Ltd., Eastman Chemical Co. and Keystone Inc.
Report Scope
This report represents an in-depth analysis of the global optical brighteners market by chemicals, application and region using different commercially available optical brighteners to derive specific market estimates. The report also details a comparative study between conventional and emerging technologies and the importance of technical advances to this market as well as strategies adopted by major global players. Patent analyses provide snapshots of technological trends in the global market both geographically and over time, primarily for the U.S., Europe and Japan. The global optical brighteners market is segmented based on chemicals, application and region. Estimated values are based on manufacturers’ total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars unadjusted for inflation.
Chapter 1 Introduction
Study Goals and Objectives
Reasons for Doing This Study
Scope of Report
Research Methodology
Intended Audience
Information Sources
Geographic Breakdown
Analyst’s Credentials
Related BCC Research Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
Market Definition
Quotes by Key Opinion Leaders
Value Chain Analysis
Product Life Cycle Analysis
Outlook and Expectations
Company Market Share in 2016
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Chemicals
Introduction
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Restraints
Stilbene
Coumarin
Diphenyl Pyrazoline
Dicarboxylic Acid
Cinnamic Acid
Others
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Application
Introduction
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Restraints
Textiles
Detergents
Paper
Cosmetics
Plastics
Ceramics
Others
