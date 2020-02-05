Optical Brighteners Market 2017-2022: 3V Sigma, Akzo Nobel N.V., Archroma, BASF SE, Clariant AG, Daikafill Chemical sIndia Ltd., Eastman Chemical Co

The global market for optical brighteners should reach $1.7 billion in 2017 and $2.1 billion by 2022, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3% for the period of 2017-2022.

Report Includes

91 data tables

An overview of the global markets for optical brighteners or OBA (optical brightening agents)

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022

Examination of the market dynamics and industry structure, specifically market drivers and key issues in the global optical brighteners market

Segmentation of the market by application, chemicals, and region

Delineation of current and emerging applications of optical brighteners identified as textile, detergents and soaps, paper, and cosmetics

Competitive analysis, including optimal growth strategies and industry matrices

Profiles of major players in the industry including 3V Sigma, Akzo Nobel N.V., Archroma, BASF SE, Clariant AG, Daikafill Chemical sIndia Ltd., Eastman Chemical Co. and Keystone Inc.

Report Scope

This report represents an in-depth analysis of the global optical brighteners market by chemicals, application and region using different commercially available optical brighteners to derive specific market estimates. The report also details a comparative study between conventional and emerging technologies and the importance of technical advances to this market as well as strategies adopted by major global players. Patent analyses provide snapshots of technological trends in the global market both geographically and over time, primarily for the U.S., Europe and Japan. The global optical brighteners market is segmented based on chemicals, application and region. Estimated values are based on manufacturers’ total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars unadjusted for inflation.

Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Research Methodology

Intended Audience

Information Sources

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst’s Credentials

Related BCC Research Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Market Definition

Quotes by Key Opinion Leaders

Value Chain Analysis

Product Life Cycle Analysis

Outlook and Expectations

Company Market Share in 2016

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Chemicals

Introduction

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Restraints

Stilbene

Coumarin

Diphenyl Pyrazoline

Dicarboxylic Acid

Cinnamic Acid

Others

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Application

Introduction

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Restraints

Textiles

Detergents

Paper

Cosmetics

Plastics

Ceramics

Others

