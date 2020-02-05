Period Panties Market Is Growing at a CAGR during 2019-2025.

Panties in American English (typically called knickers in British English) are a form of underwear usually worn by women for Cross-dressing or for other reasons. Most of period panties provide leak-proof protection; some can actually be worn instead of a pad or tampon.

As of last year, China was home to the world’s largest feminine hygiene population of women ages 12-50 at 388,623,200 accounting for about 19% or one in five women in this category worldwide. This population, however, is expected to decline by 15% by 2030 due to China’s aging population and relatively low birth rate and is projected to be surpassed by India. The U.S. and Mexico will see modest growth in their populations in this group at 7% and 9% respectively while Europe will see a decline of 9%.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 36.6% in 2017. Following Asia Pacific is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of about 33%.

Average industry gross margin is about 60%, that is to say, Period Panties Project is a good investment choice. However, disadvantage factors and threat such as high price in Period Panties Industry should be considered.

The global Period Panties (Menstrual Underwear) market is valued at 79 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 580 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 28.2% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Period Panties (Menstrual Underwear) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Period Panties (Menstrual Underwear) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

THINX Inc

PantyProp

Knixwear

Lunapads International

Modibodi

Period Panteez

Anigan

Uucare

DEAR KATE

Segment by Type

Women (25-50)

Girls (15-24)

Segment by Application

Retail Outlets

Online Shop

