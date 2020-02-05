pH Sensors Market 2018 Rising Status of Regions Like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America, Forecast to 2023

Global pH Sensors market (Request Sample Here) intelligence report is prepared to focus on the current trends, a financial overview of the industry and historical data evaluation based on the proficient research insights and complete pH Sensors market dynamics.

pH Sensors market linked into the aspect of an advantage for its members of the company. Even the market report has been presenting pH Sensors trends on the current market, research of expansion drivers industry, and constraints. It features comprehensive profiles of pH Sensors industry player’s investigation of improvements in tech, and also version analysis.

pH Sensors market is expected to grow 17.1% CAGR during the forecast period 2018-2023.

Competitor Analysis:

pH Sensors market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price and gross margin.

Texas Instruments, Banpil Photonics Inc, Endress+Hauser, Infineon Technologies AG, Oceana Sensor Technologies Inc., In-Situ Inc., Omega, Omron Corporation, REFEX Sensors Ltd., Emerson Process Management, Burkert and Power Systems Inc., Honeywell, Kobold, GF Signet, PreSens Precision Sensing, Yokogawa Electric Corporation , Xylem Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. , Mettler-Toledo International, Inc, Hanna Instruments , Hach Company , Metrohm AG, Jenco Instruments, Inc., HORIBA, Ltd.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, pH Sensors market report includes regions US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific, UK, Germany, France, Rest of Europe, UAE, South Africa, Saudi Arabia with respect to market size, market share, production, consumption and forecast.

Key Developments in the pH Sensors Market:

November 2017 – GF Piping Systems has announced a new measurement solution to its already extensive analytical instrumentation product line with the new Signet 2751 DryLoc pH/ORP Smart Sensor Electronics. The 2751 offers increased accuracy for pH/ORP monitoring and control by alerting users to probe health, including needed maintenance, glass impedance, and broken glass detection. Suitable applications include water and wastewater recycling, neutralization systems, scrubbers, effluent monitoring, pool & spa, and aquatic animal life support systems.

October 2017 – Hach Company acquired AppliTek, a manufacturer of online analyzers and monitoring systems based in Nazareth, Belgium. The acquisition was conducted through the Belgium-based affiliate Hach Lange N.V. AppliTek is a leading designer and manufacturer of wet chemical and biological online analyzers. The company develops application-specific solutions for customers in a range of industries, including municipal drinking water and wastewater, environmental protection, and industrial segments, such as chemical, mining, and power generation. AppliTekâs online analyzers and integrated systems help customers increase efficiency, meet compliance requirements and reduce costs.

Drivers

– Increasing Regulations in End-user Industries

