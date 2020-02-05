Piston Accumulator Market Trends Forecast and Key Players – va Bosch Rexroth AG, Eaton Corporation, Parker –Haniffin Corporation, Tobul Accumulator Inc

Piston accumulator are mostly used for the regulation and performance and operation of the hydraulic system. They are hydro pneumatic with free moving with free moving piston as a separation element between a compressible gas cushion and the operating fluid. Piston accumulator consists of sealing system cylinder, gas valve, cylinder with a finely process interior, end cap piston, end cap safety device, extended seal, end cap safety device and fluid connection with screwed in cover on the gas and fluid side as a rule and a piston with special sealing systems. Piston accumulator can be adjusted very flexibly to the customer requirements. Fluid selection of accumulator piston is connected to the hydraulic circuit so that piston draws in a fluid and pressure is increased, this will cause compression of gases. Piston accumulator is a piston are cost effective options for numerous functions involving energy storage and sometimes shock absorption in a hydraulic or fluid system.

These are best for the applications that needs high pressure ratios, large volume of oil, high fluid flow rates, volume monitoring by way of piston position sensor or switch system. The piston accumulator are the energy storage devices under very high pressure. Accumulator pistons are appropriate for the long service life, maximum efficiency and dependable performance. The factors that are responsible for the growth of the piston accumulator market are usage in oil and gas industries, since the demand for the crude oils are increasing gradually. Industrial hydraulic power units are also expected to increase the market along with the machine tool industries, automotive industry and marine & offshore industries. Some strict rules and regulations set up by the government for safety purpose can also lead to the market growth. The factors hindering the market growth are volatile pricing of piston. Power generation sectors are the great opportunities for the market.

The global piston accumulator market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and region. On the basis of type, the market has been segmented into simple accumulator piston, compact accumulator piston and cylindrical accumulator piston. By Application, the market has been segmented into various number of segments that are industrial hydraulic power units, machine tools, automotive, marine & offshore, oil and gas industry, renewable and wind energy, power generation, mining, transport rail & truck and mobile construction & agriculture. The industrial hydraulic power units and machine tools segments are expected to increase with the high growth rate in the forecast period.

In the region wise study, the global piston accumulator market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America which comprises The United States, Canada and Mexico captured significant market share followed by Europe and Asia Pacific in 2018. Asia Pacific showed the fastest growth rate during the forecast period due to the emerging economies. China represents huge potential for the piston accumulator with the low cost of raw materials and huge production facilities in the country. However, The U.S is expected to exhibit high market growth over the forecast period owing to its early technological advancement and high capital expenditure.

The global piston accumulator market is highly fragmented with number of companies operating in the segment. Leading players are currently focusing on providing cost competitive products and add-on features to gain market share in the market. Some of the companies operating in this market are Ava Bosch Rexroth AG, Eaton Corporation, Parker –Haniffin Corporation, Tobul Accumulator Inc., Nippon Accumulator Co. Ltd., Accumulator Inc., Airmo Inc., Bolenz and Schafer GmBh, Pressure Technologies, Hydril pressure control, Hannon Hydraulics, Hydac international GmBh and others.

