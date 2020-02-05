Pneumatic Cylinder Market – Integration of IoT with Pneumatic Cylinders and High Demand From the Food Processing Industry

A pneumatic cylinder is a mechanical device that utilizes packed air following up on a cylinder inside a barrel to move a load along a lined way. In pneumatic cylinder, something forces a piston to move in the preferred path, like hydraulic cylinders. The piston is a disc or cylinder and the piston rod transfers the force that it develops to the object to be moved. Engineers sometimes prefer to use pneumatics because they are calmer, cleaner, and don’t require a lot of room for fluid storage. The leakage from a pneumatic cylinder will not leak out and pollute the surroundings as the operating fluid is a gas and this makes pneumatics more essential where cleanliness is a necessity.

Advancements in pneumatic cylinders is a fundamental factor responsible for the rapid growth of the global pneumatic cylinder market. The introduction of mart pneumatic cylinders is increasing owing to its growing need to improve the overall performance and consistency of pneumatic cylinders, reduce their downtime, and diminish the overall maintenance costs. Smart pneumatic cylinders uses machine-to-machine technology and permit customers to move from undertaking emergency repairs to active maintenance, thereby enhancing the overall production process. The use of smart pneumatic cylinders allows the users to get warnings in case of the cylinder underperformance. This also permits the user to schedule operations of replacement that concur with the forthcoming downtime stages. Moreover, the advantages offered by pneumatic cylinders is a key factor boosting the growth of the global pneumatic cylinder market and continue to propel the market over the forecast period.

Pneumatic cylinders provide advantages such as rapid movement of cylinders, low maintenance cost and cleanliness. In addition, the air used in pneumatic cylinders prevents complications arising from the internal parts of the system as this air is dry and free from the moisture. These factors are escalating the adoption of pneumatic cylinders across numerous end-user industries. In addition, oil or lubricant is added to avoid deterioration so that friction can be minimized. Such advantages indorse their adoption across various end user industries.

Consequently, as pneumatic cylinders have a comparatively lesser complex design and use compressed air or gas, therefore, these cylinders are relatively low-priced, thereby, promoting their adoption throughout the forecast time frame. Moreover, Integration of IoT with pneumatic cylinders and high demand from the food processing industry in order to line up with the regulatory standards are some of the factors positively influencing the global pneumatic cylinder market growth. In addition, factors such as developments in materials and designs and use of polymer materials to make seals are propelling the growth of the global pneumatic cylinder market. However, growing popularity of electric drives is a challenging factor for the global pneumatic cylinder market.

The global pneumatic cylinder market can be segmented on the basis of type, application and geography. On the basis of type, the global pneumatic cylinder market can be segmented into single acting cylinders and double acting cylinders. Double acting cylinders segment is anticipated to show substantial growth over the forecast period owing to the various advantages offered by double acting pneumatic cylinders. On the basis of application, the global pneumatic cylinder market can be bifurcated into Industrial realm, automotive, building and others. Geographically, the global pneumatic cylinder market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America. Asia Pacific is projected to grow at highest rate during the forecast period owing to the presence of several manufacturers providing technologically advanced and accurate products.

