Polyalumnium Chloride Market Growing At A Cagr Of 4.0% During 2019-2025

Polyalumnium chloride, also called PAC, is a new type high performance inorganic macromolecule flocculating agent. It is an inorganic polymer synthesized by aluminum chloride, aluminum hydroxide, alumina or other inorganic aluminum compounds with hydrochloric acid. Polyalumnium chloride is typically used in water treatment industry, but also has related applications in the pharmaceutical and cosmetic industries.

As an important water treatment product, polyalumnium chloride is widely used in industrial water treatment, municipal water treatment, paper making and others. polyalumnium chloride is can be classified into two types according the product form: PAC powder and PAC liquid. Industrial water treatment and municipal water treatment are the major applications of polyalumnium chloride, taking 38.01% and 46.37% of the world polyalumnium chloride consumption in 2015.

The global Polyalumnium Chloride market is valued at 1180 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 1620 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.0% during 2019-2025. At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

This report focuses on Polyalumnium Chloride volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Polyalumnium Chloride market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Kemira

Feralco Group

Holland Company

GEO

Pacific

Taki

Ixom Watercare

Central Glass Co. Ltd.,

CCM

Aditya Birla

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

PAC Liquid

PAC Powder

Segment by Application

Industrial Water Treatment

Municipal Water Treatment

Paper Making

