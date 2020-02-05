Professional Survey of Rooftop Solar PV Market 2019 – 2025

“Rooftop Solar PV Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2025” with Industries Survey | Global Current Growth and Future.

This report analyzes and forecasts the market for rooftop solar PV at the global and regional level. The market has been forecast based on revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (MW) from 2017 to 2025. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global rooftop solar PV market. It also covers the impact of these drivers and restraints on demand for rooftop solar PV during the forecast period. The report also highlights opportunities in the rooftop solar PV market at the global, regional and country level.

The report comprises a detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global rooftop solar PV market. Porter’s five forces model for the solar rooftop PV market has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape in the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein end-users are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global rooftop solar PV market by segmenting it in terms of application. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for rooftop solar PV in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the rooftop solar PV market. Key players in the rooftop solar PV market include Sharp Corporation, Trina Solar, Pristine Sun LLC, Solimpeks Corporation, Kyocera Corporation, JA Solar Co. Ltd., Yingli Solar, Vikram Solar, Canadian Solar Limited, RelyOn Solar Pvt Ltd. and Sunshot Solar Co. Ltd. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, recent developments, and SWOT analysis.

The report provides the estimated market size of rooftop solar PV for 2016 and forecast for the next nine years. The global market size of rooftop solar PV has been provided in terms of revenue. Market numbers have been estimated based on application segments of rooftop solar PV market. Market size and forecast for each application have been provided in terms of global and regional markets.

The report segments the global rooftop solar PV market as follows:

– Rooftop Solar PV Market: Application

On-Grid

Off-Grid

“Rooftop Solar PV Market: Regional Analysis”

– North America

U.S. Canada



– Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Rest of Europe



– Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia Rest of Asia Pacific



– Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America



– Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of MEA



“Key Takeaways”

– The report provides an extensive analysis of Rooftop Solar PV market trends and share from 2016 to 2025 to identify the market opportunities

– Comprehensive analysis with respect to investments, regulatory scenario and price trend that subsequently impact the market outlook and forecast of global Rooftop Solar PV between 2016 and 2025

– Identify the key factors responsible to build the upcoming opportunistic roadmap for rooftop solar PV market at a global, regional and country level

– The report provide insights on market opportunities for various stakeholders in the industry value chain and detailed competition landscape for key players dominating the industry to understand competition level and opportunity for strategic merger and acquisition

– Porters Five Forces analysis and SWOT Analysis highlights the potency of buyers & suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and analyze the strength and weakness to gain strategic position in the market

