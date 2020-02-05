Protective Clothing Market Is Expected To Reach 2300 Million Usd By The End Of 2025

Protective clothing is a specific clothing designed to protect the wearer’s body from injury or infection. It is generally used in special environment such as high temperature, low temperature, strong acid, strong alkali, radiation and so on.

In 2015, the global protective clothing market is led by Europe, capturing about 46.45% of global protective clothing production. North America is the second-largest region-wise market with 24.03% global production share. At present, the major manufacturers of protective clothing are concentrated in North America and Europe. DuPont is the world leader, holding 16.91% production market share in 2015.

Protective clothing downstream is wide. Protective clothing has acquired increasing significance in various fields of oil and gas and others. Globally, the Protective clothing market is mainly driven by growing demand for oil and gas which accounts for nearly 37.14% of total downstream consumption of Protective Clothing in global.

Manufacturers from US and EU are the major leaders in the international market of protective clothin. Manufacturers from China are immature in technology. There is large space in the China market, as well as big gap between international brands and local brands on price. With the development of Chinese protective clothin production technology, their share in the global market is increasing, and competitiveness in the global market gradually increases.

The global Protective Clothing market is valued at 1660 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 2300 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% during 2019-2025. At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

This report focuses on Protective Clothing volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Protective Clothing market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

