Radar Security Market 2019-2024: Analysed by Business Growth, Development Factors, Applications, and Future Prospects

Overview of the Radar Security Market:-

Radar is an object-detection system that uses radio waves to determine the range, altitude, direction, or speed of objects. Radar security systems can be used to detect aircraft, ships, motor vehicles and people.

Major classifications are as follows:

Ground Surveillance Radar (GSR) Systems

Air Surveillance Radar (ASR) Systems

Marine Surveillance Radar (MSR) Systems Major applications are as follows:

Border Security

Seaport and Harbor

Critical Infrastructure