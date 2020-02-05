Range Modernization Solutions and Services Market: Driven by Implementation of Different Technologies

The global range modernization solutions and services market can be segmented based on deployment, service, enterprise size, industry, and geography. Based on deployment, the market can be classified into cloud and on-premise. In terms of service, the market can be categorized into integration, training, consulting, and maintenance. Based on enterprise size, the market can be bifurcated into small and medium enterprises and large enterprises. The small and medium enterprises segment is estimated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period. In terms of industry, the range modernization solutions and services market can be split into banking, financial services, and insurance; aerospace and defense; government; health care; manufacturing; retail; telecommunication and IT; transportation and logistics; and others. The aerospace and defense segment is estimated to dominate the range modernization solutions and services market during the forecast period, as the usage of range modernization solutions and services is higher in this sector.

Based on geography, the global range modernization solutions and services market can be divided into North America, South America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. The market in North America is estimated to expand at a prominent pace in the coming years, due to the high usage of range modernization by the military in this region. Asia Pacific is expected to be an attractive region of the range modernization solutions and services market, due to rapid digitization in the region. Continuous growth and technological advancements in various sectors, evolution in infrastructure improvements in various countries in Asia, and increase in foreign investment are estimated to drive the range modernization solutions and services market in Asia Pacific in the near future. The range modernization solutions and services market in developing regions such as South America and Middle East & Africa is estimated to expand during the forecast period.

Key players operating in the global range modernization solutions and services market are focused on providing solutions as per customer requirements such as implementation of different technologies and upgrade existing and expansion of existing systems. The global range modernization solutions and services market is characterized by the presence of several key players. Major players compete with each other based on features of their products such as price and quality. Key player operating in the global range modernization solutions and services market include Nevion.

