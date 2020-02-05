Recent research: Agriculture Packaging Market to witness steady growth at 5.3% CAGR by 2028

Future Market Insights (FMI) delivers key insights on the global agriculture packaging market in its published report, titled “Global Agriculture Packaging Market: Industry Analysis 2013 – 2017 and Opportunity Assessment 2018–2028”. In terms of revenue, the global agriculture packaging market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period, owing to numerous factors, about which FMI offers thorough insights and forecasts in this report.

Agriculture packaging is used for the storage of agricultural products such as pesticides, seeds, food grains, silage, fruits & vegetables, etc. by using pouches, bags/bins, silo bags, clamshells, bottle, trays, and bulk containers.

Agriculture Packaging Market: Segmental Insights

The global market for agriculture packaging is further segmented as per product type, material type, barrier type, application and region. On the basis of product type, global market for agriculture packaging is segmented into pouches, bags/bins, silo bags, clamshells, bottle, trays, bulk containers, and others. On the basis of material type, the global agriculture packaging market is segmented into plastic, paper board, glass, jute, and others. In addition, based on the barrier type, the global agriculture packaging market is segmented into low barrier, medium barrier and high barrier. Furthermore, based on the application, the global agriculture packaging market is segmented into seeds & pesticides, silage, food grains and vegetables & fruits. This report assesses trends driving growth of each market segment on the global level and offers potential takeaways that prove substantially useful for other potential market entrants in the agriculture packaging market.

Request to Report Methodology @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-gb-7076

Agriculture Packaging Market: Regional Forecast

The North America agriculture packaging market Include country level analysis for the U.S. and Canada. The U.S. agriculture packaging market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% over the forecast period. The Latin America agriculture packaging market include country level analysis for Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America. The Brazil agriculture packaging market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period. The Western Europe agriculture packaging market includes country level analysis for Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Benelux, and Rest of Europe. Germany accounts for a significant market share in the Western Europe agriculture packaging market.

The Eastern Europe agriculture packaging market includes country level analysis for Russia, Poland, Ukraine and Rest of Eastern Europe. The Russia agriculture packaging market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.9% over the forecast period. The Asia Pacific excluding Japan agriculture packaging market includes country level analysis for China, India, ASEAN, Australia and New Zealand and Rest of APEJ. The APEJ agriculture packaging market represents most lucrative geographic region wherein China represents substantial incremental opportunity over the forecast period. The Middle East and Africa (MEA) agriculture packaging market includes country level analysis for GCC, South Africa, Turkey, Northern Africa and Rest of MEA. The Japan agriculture packaging market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period.

Agriculture Packaging Market: Competitive Analysis

In this report, we have discussed individual strategies followed by top companies in terms of enhancing their product portfolio, creating new marketing techniques, mergers and acquisitions. The ‘Competitive Landscape’ is included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view and company share collectively. Key players operating in the global market for agriculture packaging include Bemis Company, Inc., Sonoco Products Company, Mondi Group, LC Packaging International BV, Packaging Corporation of America, H.B. Fuller Company, Atlantic Packaging, NNZ Group, Parakh Agro Industries Ltd., International Paper Company, DS Smith Plc, Smurfit Kappa Group Plc, KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp, Silgan Holdings, Inc., Tetra Pak International S.A., Greif, Inc., Time Technoplast Ltd., Berry Global, Inc., Proampac LLC, and Klöckner Pentaplast Group.